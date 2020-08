Hennco Waterjet Supply launches Waterjet Academy - a collection of educational videos

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota based Hennco Waterjet Supply has rebuilt its website, http://www.henncowaterjet.com with the addition of Waterjet Academy. Waterjet Academy is a video library that contains over 50 helpful videos for waterjet users. The video collection includes repair videos for the various brands of waterjet as well as general knowledge, and continuous improvement opportunities.

"Our Waterjet Academy is a great resource for waterjet users, from helping with various repairs to helping folks get the most out of their equipment," states Nate Novak, sales manager at Hennco.

Hennco Waterjet supply designs, manufactures and sells aftermarket consumables and accessories for the waterjet industry. The company is known for its quality components and unmatched customer service and support.

SOURCE Hennco Waterjet Supply