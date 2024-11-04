Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’914 -0.5%  SPI 15’869 -0.4%  Dow 41’948 -0.3%  DAX 19’170 -0.4%  Euro 0.9403 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’860 -0.4%  Gold 2’743 0.3%  Bitcoin 58’943 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8629 -0.6%  Öl 75.1 3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
BioNTech-Aktie gefragt: Angepasster Corona-Impfstoff beflügelt BioNTech-Umsatz
Coinbase-Insider wollen sich von Aktien in dreistelligem Millionenwert trennen - Aktie verliert
Ryanair-Aktie baut Verluste dennoch ab: Boeing-Krise sorgt für Wachstumseinbruch bei Ryanair
NVIDIA-Aktie gewinnt: NVIDIA verdrängt Intel und steigt in den Dow Jones auf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Henkel vz. Aktie [Valor: 335910 / ISIN: DE0006048432]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2024 15:39:25

Henkel defines net-zero targets

Henkel vz.
82.97 CHF 10.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 04.11.2024 / 15:39 CET/CEST

November 4, 2024

 

Further progress of purposeful growth agenda: extended commitment for climate protection

Henkel defines net-zero targets
 

Düsseldorf – In line with its ambitions for sustainability within its agenda for purposeful growth, Henkel has defined a net-zero roadmap, substantially extending its targets for emissions reduction along the value chain. To achieve net-zero, the company has set the following targets:

 

  • reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42 percent by 2030 (base year 2021)
  • reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (base year 2021)
  • reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 90 percent by 2045 (base year 2021)
     

These new targets have also been verified by the “Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)”, a corporate climate action organization that supports companies to set net-zero targets in line with the Paris Agreement.

“We all have to take responsibility and help limit global warming to 1.5°C, as set out in the Paris Climate Agreement – and we are already too close to this threshold,” said Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel. “We have therefore extended our climate commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 with concrete actions along our entire value chain.”

New net-zero targets cover emissions along the value chain

Compared to Henkel’s previous climate targets, the new net-zero targets cover a broader part of the value chain. Beyond the emissions from production processes, the targets for scope 1 and 2 emissions now encompass all operations, including office buildings, warehousing, research and development, and the vehicle fleet.

The emissions reduction targets for scope 3 cover Henkel’s indirect emissions occurring both up- and downstream in the value chain. Besides emissions from raw materials and packaging, the new science-based targets also include emissions from logistics or the end-of-life treatment of products, among others. Furthermore, the targets go beyond the reduction of only CO2 emissions alone, encompassing all seven greenhouse gases as defined by the United Nations’ Kyoto Protocol. 

“Net-zero” means balancing all human-made greenhouse gas emissions by removing them from the atmosphere. Following the SBTi’s “Corporate Net-Zero Standard”, it is classified as a state of at least 90 percent absolute emission reductions across the value chain (scope 1,2,3) through direct abatement measures before employing methods to neutralize residual emissions, for example through innovative ways of carbon capture.

Maximum emissions reduction

Direct abatement measures of emissions at Henkel’s own sites will focus predominantly on increased energy efficiency and the expansion of renewable energies to cover the remaining energy demand. The share of Henkel’s purchased electricity, which comes from renewable sources, already stands at 89 percent worldwide. Only recently, Henkel has achieved an important milestone converting all its production processes for its Consumer Brands business unit in Europe to carbon neutral energy.

In order to bring the evaluation of its CO2 emissions in the upstream supply chain to the next level, Henkel has launched a comprehensive engagement program for its worldwide suppliers called “Climate Connect”. The program aims to advance decarbonization along the value chain of both business units through the collection of emissions data, jointly defined actions for reduction and continuous upskilling of suppliers.

Henkel is also working to further increase the proportion of ingredients based on low-emission, renewable or recycled raw materials in its consumer goods and adhesives technologies.

With its sustainable packaging strategy, Henkel contributes to emission abatement by minimizing the amount of packaging material and maximizing the share of low-emission, recycled and renewable packaging alternatives. The new packaging concept for cartridges of Henkel’s consumer adhesives, for example, significantly reduces the use of virgin plastic by using up to 95 percent recycled plastic from post-consumer recyclate (PCR). The initiative is being rolled out across Europe.

As a large part of the scope 3 emissions are generated in the product application phase, Henkel wants to encourage consumers to a more responsible-minded behavior through targeted communication. Even though these emissions cannot be directly impacted and are therefore excluded from the net-zero target setting, Henkel will continue to strongly focus on consumer education, for example with its initiative “It starts with us” from Henkel Consumer Brands. The campaign provides recommendations for more resource-efficient product use in everyday life of consumers.

Further information on the company’s climate targets can be found in Henkel’s “Climate Transition Plan”.

 

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at www.henkel.com

This document contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, and similar terms. Such statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel’s control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements.

This document includes supplemental financial indicators that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial indicators should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel’s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

  

Contact

 

Press & Media

Hanna Philipps
Phone: +49 211 797 - 3626
Email: hanna.philipps@henkel.com

Sina Pfanschilling
Phone: +49 211 797 - 9904
Email: sina.pfanschilling@henkel.com

Kathrin Brokmeier
Phone: +49 211 797 - 8605
Email: kathrin.brokmeier@henkel.com


Investors & Analysts 

Leslie Iltgen  
Phone: +49 211 797 - 1631 
Email:  leslie.iltgen@henkel.com 

Dr. Dennis Starke 
Phone: +49 211 797 - 5601 
Email:  dennis.starke@henkel.com 

Jennifer Ott   
Phone:  +49 211 797 - 2756 
Email:  jennifer.ott@henkel.com 

Dr. Sascha Kieback
Phone:  +49 211 797 - 1810
Email:  sascha.kieback@henkel.com

 

www.henkel.com/press

www.henkel.com/ir

 

Dear customer, if you don't see the video, click here

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise

04.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 797-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 798-4008
E-mail: press@henkel.com
Internet: www.henkel.de
ISIN: DE0006048432, DE0006048408
WKN: 604843, 604840
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2022071

 
End of News EQS Media

2022071  04.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2022071&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Henkel KGaA Vz.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Henkel KGaA Vz.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
29.10.24 Henkel vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
18.10.24 Henkel vz. Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.10.24 Henkel vz. Hold Warburg Research
16.10.24 Henkel vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
10.10.24 Henkel vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Woche der Entscheidungen
09:43 SMI zeigt eine Reaktion
09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen nach OPEC-Entscheidung
08:18 Stürmische Zeiten für Rückversicherungen?
01.11.24 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’447.69 18.97 UBS07U
Short 12’712.31 13.35 Y4SSMU
Short 13’166.53 8.85 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 11’913.89 04.11.2024 15:42:38
Long 11’458.41 19.59 UNBZSU
Long 11’206.36 13.89 SSSMPU
Long 10’683.37 8.66 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Trump Media-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umfrage-Ergebnisse sorgen für Aufsehen
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
Die Federal Reserve im Visier von Trump: Diese Zinspolitik strebt der Präsidentschaftskandidat an
Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Relief-Aktie stärker: Relief Therapeutics will sich mit Renexxion zusammenschliessen
Blackwell-GPU-Probleme: NVIDIA und TSMC arbeiten an Fehlerbehebung
BioNTech-Aktie gefragt: Angepasster Corona-Impfstoff beflügelt BioNTech-Umsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten