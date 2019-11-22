22.11.2019 11:28:00

Hengtong jointly held Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengtong Group and Asian-Pacific Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Association (APC) jointly held Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019 (GOFC) in Shanghai International Conference Center and showed four business sectors of Smart City, Smart Ocean, Emerging industry and International industry. More than 600 industry experts and leaders attended the meeting.

Cui Genliang, Chairman of the Board of Hengtong Group, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

"With the rapid development of the new generation of information network technology, we will enter a new era of artificial intelligence, digital revolution and interconnection of everything, which provides unprecedented opportunities for the optical fiber and cable industry." He said: "We should strengthen the cooperation among industries and build a healthy industrial ecosystem." He also mentioned that the conference was held in Shanghai to commemorate Mr. Gao Kun, the father of optical fiber.

The conference gathered more than 30 professional keynote speeches, covering the discussion and sharing of new technologies and applications, in the fields of optical fiber network, marine communication, optical communication to the whole industrial chain. In addition, APC also released the 2019 Market Outlook report of optical fiber and cable industry, which analyzes the current situation of the global fiber optic cable industry from the perspective of global telecom market and forecasts the development trend of fiber optic cable market demand in all regions of the world.

At the same time, the 13th Global & China Optical Communications Development and Competitiveness Forum was held in Shanghai. Hengtong Cablescom delivered a speech entitled Application and Market Development of New Optical Cable in Europe. During the forum, it officially announced the 2019 Top10 most competitive enterprises. Hengtong was selected as one of the Top 10 competitiveness enterprises in the Global fiber optic cable and China optical communications field.

Hengtong Group is an international organization with a diverse range of expertise covering optical fibre, power, marine and offshore cable, EPC turnkey service and maintenance, as well as internet of things, big data and e-commerce, emerging materials and new energy.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies with 11 manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 130 countries.

http://www.hengtonggroup.com/en/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191122/2651711-1

SOURCE Hengtong Group

