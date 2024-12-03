Henderson Land Recognised Among Asia's Top Green Companies



EQS Newswire / 04/12/2024 / 00:59 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Henderson Land Development Company Limited has been named one of Asia's Top Green Companies at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024. This recognition underscores Henderson Land's leadership in sustainable property development, environmental stewardship, and community well-being.



Johnny Yu, Head of Sustainability and Advisor to the Chairman, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Centre), proudly accepts the ACES Awards 2024 Top Green Companies in Asia accolade on stage. Standing alongside him are Edward Chan, Deputy General Manager (Right Centre), and Hazel Cheng, Project Manager - Sustainability (Left Centre), representing the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability. The award is presented by Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (Far Left), and Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (Far Right), marking a moment of triumph and recognition for Henderson Land Development's leadership in driving green innovation across Asia.

Central to its sustainability strategy is the 2030 Sustainability Vision, anchored on four pillars: Green for Planet, Innovation for Future, Value for People, and Endeavour for Community. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, these pillars guide the company's efforts to combat climate change, foster innovation, and enhance stakeholder and community value.



Henderson Land integrates smart, climate-resilient building designs to reduce its carbon footprint. The company strives for BEAM Plus



A standout achievement is The Henderson, a super Grade-A commercial development designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. This iconic project has received the Three Star Pioneer Rating in China's Smart Building Pre-Certification Accreditation, reflecting its innovative green building practices.



The Henderson has also earned the Grand Award in the Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category at Hong Kong's prestigious Quality Building Award (QBA) and the Innovative Project Award across all categories. Recognised for its eco-friendly and cutting-edge design, The Henderson sets a new benchmark for architectural excellence, contributing to Hong Kong's advancement and enhancing societal well-being.



Henderson Land's dedication to superior standards and sustainability continues to shape a greener, more resilient future for Asia.

Hashtag: #HendersonLand #ACESAwards2024 #Sustainability #regionalexcellence

Central to its sustainability strategy is the, anchored on four pillars: Green for Planet, Innovation for Future, Value for People, and Endeavour for Community. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, these pillars guide the company's efforts to combat climate change, foster innovation, and enhance stakeholder and community value.Henderson Land integrates smart, climate-resilient building designs to reduce its carbon footprint. The company strives for BEAM Plus Gold Rating for all new office developments, focusing on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and indoor environmental quality.A standout achievement is, a super Grade-A commercial development designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. This iconic project has received the Three Star Pioneer Rating in China's Smart Building Pre-Certification Accreditation, reflecting its innovative green building practices.The Henderson has also earned thein the Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category at Hong Kong's prestigiousand theacross all categories. Recognised for its eco-friendly and cutting-edge design, The Henderson sets a new benchmark for architectural excellence, contributing to Hong Kong's advancement and enhancing societal well-being.Henderson Land's dedication to superior standards and sustainability continues to shape a greener, more resilient future for Asia.Hashtag: #HendersonLand #ACESAwards2024 #Sustainability #regionalexcellence The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Henderson Land Group Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) is a leading property group with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China. Henderson Land is carrying on its legacy into the future, curating a property portfolio that grows from strength to strength and encompasses award-winning landmark projects such as the International Finance Centre complex and The Henderson.



In addition to its core business in property development and property investment, the Group also holds strategic investments in two listed subsidiaries (namely, Henderson Investment Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited) and three listed associates (namely, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, which in turn has equity stakes in a listed subsidiary, Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited), Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust.



Henderson Land has a long-term commitment to sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices that harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is also a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives.

News Source: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

News Source: Henderson Land Development Company Limited 04/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

