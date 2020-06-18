Hemp Industry Pioneers The Stanley Brothers Launch New Low-Dose THC Brand ReCreate

DENVER, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the cannabis movement and creators of the iconic Charlotte's Web CBD brand, the Stanley Brothers are continuing their mission to broaden access to quality cannabinoid-based wellness products.

The Stanley Brothers new brand, ReCreate , channels the beneﬁcial uses of the entire cannabis plant, combining CBD and THC with botanicals and other functional ingredients to help consumers achieve a desired state of wellbeing. Purposefully formulated for the Cannabis 2.0 consumer, ReCreate's products are low in THC for controllable, life-enhancing effects rather than mind-altering ones.

Consumers

ReCreate has been developed for consumers open to integrating cannabis into their wellness routines – both those new to the world of THC and those who seek the functional benefits associated with combining low doses of THC with full-spectrum CBD and other functional plant-based therapies.

Mission

ReCreate represents a continuation of the Stanley Brothers' mission to revolutionize health and wellness by providing access to quality botanical-based therapies and education on their potential benefits. ReCreate delivers a new path towards the wholeness of mind and body.

"The Stanley Brothers are a family fiercely dedicated to unearthing natural remedies and cultivating innovative solutions to promote personal wellness," says ReCreate co-founder and CEO Jesse Stanley. He continues, "The rules are being rewritten, our culture is at the dawn of the new era of personalized therapies. The Stanley Brothers started with cannabis and the natural evolution of our mission is the inclusion of functional botanicals in ReCreate."

Repeatable Effects

Through precise formulations and dosing, ReCreate is committed to delivering products with consistent and repeatable effects that can easily become part of one's daily wellness routine. ReCreate's products use industry-leading full-spectrum extract, with all the cannabinoids of the plant working together to enhance their effect on the body and mind.

Products

ReCreate's launch formulations include chocolates and tinctures designed for specific desired states of well-being. These products are crafted to harmonize optimal ratios of full-spectrum CBD, THC and functional botanicals and balanced to provide effective support for the Endocannabinoid System. All ReCreate products are natural, vegan, ethically sourced, and all ingredients are gluten free so they can be easily integrated into most consumer's lifestyles.

Chocolates are available in 3 and 10 piece formats in these functional need states:

Focus Chocolate: (CBD:THC) Ratio: 4:1 w/ Lion's Mane

Relax Chocolate: Ratio: 4:1 w/ Ashwagandha

Relief Chocolate Ratio: 3:1 w/ Chaga

Sleep Chocolate: Ratio: 3:1 w/ Valerian Root

Tinctures use a coconut derived MCT Oil delivery system and are available in 15 and 30 ML formats in the these functional need states:

Everyday Tincture: (CBD:THC) Ratio: 10:1

Relax Tincture: Ratio: 4:1 w/ Lemon Balm

Relief Tincture: Ratio 2:1 w/ Turmeric

Sleep Tincture: Ratio 1:4 w/ Valerian Root

Gummies and other products will be released later this year.

COVID Relief

ReCreate continues The Stanley Brothers' commitment to give back through its COVID-19 Relief initiative. Through this initiative, the Stanley Brothers will be providing access to $100,000 worth of ReCreate products to help support communities that rely on cannabis and have been financially impacted by the pandemic. Launching this June, the program will be offered at select dispensaries in Colorado and California.

"The Stanley Brothers believe strongly that people should have access to natural therapies. Through our programs and brands, we hope to make a positive difference in the lives of others and are committed to providing quality therapies to those in need. As a result of this global health-crisis many have lost the means to afford the therapies they require now more than ever. We want to do our part to ensure our community doesn't have to go without," continues Stanley.

Those impacted can simply visit www.recreatecannabis.com/covid19 to find participating dispensaries and sign-up for the program. An email will be sent to those who sign-up which can be used at a dispensary partner to redeem in-store for a $1 Everyday, Relief, Sleep or Relax Tincture.

The Stanley Brothers have partnered with over 35 dispensaries participating in the COVID Relief including Colorado'sLightshade and Roots RX dispensary chains.

Availability

ReCreate will be available on June 18 in California (distributed via SparqOne) and Colorado. For more information, please visit ReCreateCannabis.com.

About ReCreate

The Stanley Brothers, creators of the groundbreaking CBD company, Charlotte's Web, are proud to announce the launch of their latest brand, ReCreate. ReCreate is the next expression of their mission to broaden access to quality cannabinoid-based wellness products.

ReCreate takes a future-forward approach to the THC space, with products that are designed not for a high, but for a higher function. Products include functional chocolates, wellness gummies and oil tinctures, all purposefully formulated with a combination of CBD, THC and functional botanicals to help achieve a desired state of wellbeing.

