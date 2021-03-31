Hemp Industry Leader SunFlora Completes Participation in ValidCare Seven-Month-Long Clinical CBD Study on Liver Toxicity

PALMETTO, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunFlora, the international CBD brand and creator of award-winning SUNMED products exclusively sold at Your CBD Store franchise locations, has announced its completion of a seven-month-long ValidCare clinical study. The results display the irrefutable evidence of safe and reliable products offered by the brand. SunFlora and 11 other companies supported the study to provide scientific data on liver toxicity to federal and state legislators including the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The preliminary results in the 839 subjects displayed zero instances of liver toxicity or disease.

"We are proud to have been one of the qualifying participants to be included in the ValidCare study that truly supports our mission as a company to provide safe and high-quality hemp-derived products to our customers," said Marcus Quinn, CEO of SunFlora. "Our research efforts continue to demonstrate our dedication to providing unparalleled products that are safe and effective. We look forward to continuing our work with researchers and reputable partners to showcase our unrivaled SUNMED products that our innovative team creates."

This study, commissioned and designed in response to the FDA's request, was created so the FDA could confidently determine the appropriate regulatory path for hemp-derived CBD products. Preliminary findings, according to ValidCare's team of scientists, show no evidence of liver disease in the 839 participants who ingested oral forms of hemp-derived CBD for a minimum of 60 days. There were also no reported cases of increase in the prevalence of elevated liver function tests.

"As a hemp industry leader, SunFlora is always in search of reputable partnerships with research brands and institutions to provide a clear understanding of product safety and formulation efficacy to further our knowledge," said Anthony Ferrari, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of SunFlora. "It's a pivotal time for the hemp and CBD industry when it comes to regulation, and every brand in the industry is impacted. By working with ValidCare we were able to team up with other competitors to let regulators know how serious we take this challenge, and how important collaboration within this science is. We are currently furthering our relationship with universities and companies like Validcare that will bring our entire industry and SunFlora to a more impactful future."

SunFlora and other brands that participated in this study provided funding, product, certificates of authenticity, and assisted with the recruitment of adult consumers. ValidCare successfully completed the first portion of the study, compiled and delivered the results to the participating brands and the FDA within six weeks.

"We are pleased to have SunFlora and their SUNMED products participate in this important research study," said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ValidCare. "Their commitment to consumer safety is a demonstration of leadership and we look forward to them participating in future research opportunities."

For more information about the ValidCare study or to partner with SunFlora for future studies, contact Anthony Ferrari, Ph.D. directly at drferrari@cbdrx4u.com or visit www.sunflora.org.

About SunFlora

SunFlora, Inc. was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Marcus and Rachael Quinn to produce quality hemp-derived products for health and wellness, skincare, and pets. The mission of the company is to bring the highest quality hemp-derived products to market and to formulate products to meet the needs of each customer. After opening their first Your CBD Store location in Bradenton, Florida, the duo decided to make improvements on products that were available in market by welcoming top scientists and formulators to the front of development. They began opening other stores and saw an opportunity to help family and friends become entrepreneurs in a fast-growing industry. Currently, Your CBD Store is the largest hemp franchise retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived SUNMED products. With more than 550 stores across 41 states, as well as four stores in the United Kingdom, Your CBD Store provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. For more information on SunFlora, Inc. visit www.sunflora.org and to learn more about Your CBD Store visit www.cbdrx4u.com.

About ValidCare

ValidCare, LLC provides contract research outsourcing (CRO) and virtual research solutions for life sciences and consumer packaged goods industries. ValidCare's proprietary platform supports decentralized, hybrid and virtual research powered by real world evidence (RWE) to deliver insights that help fuel healthier generations. For more information, visit www.validcare.com or call 844-825-4322.

Media Contact:

Hemsworth Communications

Rachel Tabacnic/Paige Alonso

954-716-7614 or YourCBDStorePR@hemsworthcommunications.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemp-industry-leader-sunflora-completes-participation-in-validcare-seven-month-long-clinical-cbd-study-on-liver-toxicity-301259779.html

SOURCE SunFlora