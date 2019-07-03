03.07.2019 13:24:00

HEMA Expands to USA and Canada

AMSTERDAM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEMA is going to expand to the United States and Canada. Starting this summer, US customers will be able to purchase HEMA household products through Walmart.com, the online platform of the world's largest retailer. In the autumn, through a local partner in Canada, HEMA will open both standalone stores and shop-in-shops in Walmart's largest stores.

 

 

North America is the third continent in which HEMA will be active, after Europe and Asia. In the USA, HEMA will offer household goods through the online platform Walmart.com. In Canada, HEMA will start in the province of Ontario, where it will open standalone stores and shop-in-shops in major Walmart stores. The first stores are expected to open this year. HEMA is working with a local partner to achieve this. HEMA is going to add 'Amsterdam' to its brand name in the USA and Canada. By emphasising its Dutch origins, HEMA can distinguish its brand in North America.

Tjeerd Jegen, CEO of HEMA: "The expansion into North America is a historic step for HEMA, as our founders Leo Meyer and Arthur Isaac first saw dollar stores in that region almost 100 years ago. They introduced this concept to the Netherlands by opening the first HEMA store. We are particularly proud of our partnership with Walmart, the world's largest retailer. This makes Walmart the ideal partner to start on the North American market. This collaboration also fits in perfectly with our international expansion strategy."

Philip Behn, General Manager & Head of Marketplace at Walmart: "At Walmart we are constantly looking for opportunities to bring quality products at great prices to our customers. As we expand our marketplace, we also create new opportunities for local and international sellers. HEMA, a distinctive brand from Holland, is a great example of a new partnership that will deliver choice for our customers."

International growth strategy

This step fits in the growth strategy of HEMA, which consists of growing via partners, own online channels and those of other companies, master franchise partners and wholesale activities.

About HEMA

HEMA has been making its customers' daily lives easier and more fun since 1926. HEMA's products and services are known for their high quality and good design at competitive prices. HEMA has 32,000 own brand products and services, more than 750 stores in 12 countries and on three continents and more than 19,000 employees.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774176/HEMA_BV_Logo.jpg  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hema-expands-to-usa-and-canada-300879833.html

SOURCE HEMA B.V.

