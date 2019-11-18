Helpshift Announces Integration with Amazon Connect to Take Omnichannel Engagement to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift, the platform revolutionizing customer service technology, announced today its integration with Amazon Connect. Helpshift + Amazon Connect brings together the traditionally siloed channels of phone support and digital self-service with messaging, AI and bots to provide a frictionless, cross-channel experience to customers. This integration empowers contact centers to provide truly connected customer conversations that seamlessly transition between channels while maintaining customer context and history.

Helpshift + Amazon Connect gives brands the power to:

Eliminate the need for customers to wait on hold or repeat themselves as they transition channels, dramatically improving the customer experience.

Reduce live-agent support costs -- Helpshift + Amazon Connect provides a path between phone and digital self-service to increase agent productivity.

Improve agent morale and productivity -- Agents can use their time to build positive relationships with customers on behalf of the brand while AI-powered chatbots handle routine tasks.

"Helpshift + Amazon Connect delivers unprecedented levels of flexibility to customers who want to connect with brands in the intuitive ways they talk with friends and family - moving freely between the phone and messaging," said Linda Crawford, CEO of Helpshift. "This powerful integration brings Helpshift's vision of Connected Customer Conversations to reality, benefiting businesses, their employees and their customers."

Helpshift's digital customer service platform now integrates natively with any brand's Amazon Connect call center solution to enhance the user experience with improved escalation and deflection capabilities. When customers call support, rather than waiting on hold, Helpshift + Amazon Connect offers the freedom to seamlessly transfer from phone-to-messaging or escalate from messaging-to-phone when needed. The solution's built-in callback scheduling feature takes the omnichannel experience to the next level, granting busy customers the flexibility to fit support to their schedules, rather than the other way around.

The integration powers a call-to-messaging and messaging-to-call channel roaming experience. When a customer calls a support line powered by Amazon Connect, all information gathered by the IVR is passed to an automated messaging channel backed by bots for immediate assistance. Neither agents nor customers lose context as they switch between channels. Once in messaging, Helpshift's powerful chatbots and automations provide fast and personalized support.

With a track record of automating 70% of its customers' digital-channel support issues, Helpshift has made this integration to provide a path to that level of automation for brands currently reliant on phone. In taking this step toward digital customer service, brands can significantly reduce live-agent support costs by connecting phone and digital support channels.

Helpshift's history of omnichannel success lays the foundation for this integration, and the company will continue to help brands support customers in their moments of need while driving brand loyalty, improving agent morale and productivity, and revolutionizing their service operations with breakthrough automation capabilities.

Helpshift + Amazon Connect is available today. To try the experience for yourself, call 1-800-245-9165 and follow the Amazon-powered IVR through to a Helpshift-powered messaging experience.

About Helpshift

Helpshift's next-generation digital customer service software enables B2C brands to scale their support while offering differentiated experiences through phone, web, in-app, email and messenger app channels. Helpshift's innovative asynchronous messaging model across these channels gives people back their time, keeps conversations in context and allows humans and automations to work together to solve problems faster. The Helpshift platform embeds knowledge and AI to let customer service organizations best utilize a mix of automated service, self-service and human-assisted service. Serving over 450 businesses worldwide, including Xfinity Home, Microsoft, Tencent and Supercell, Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

