Help Thank the Troops by Visiting Bloomington, Indiana, Toyota Dealership for Maintenance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many people have friends, family members and loved ones who are actively serving or have served in the U.S. military. Because of this, it is always nice to give back to the brave men and women who help protect this country and keep it safe. Toyota is donating $2 for every Toyota complete service performed in June and July to help Marines keep in touch with their loved ones back home.

For those in need of a tune-up or more essential service done to their vehicle, drivers can get maintenance for their vehicles done at Royal South Toyota, a Toyota dealership serving the Bloomington and surrounding areas.

At Royal South Toyota, drivers can rest assured knowing that highly-skilled technicians will be able to assist them with common maintenance issues such as oil changes, alignments, electrical services, tire rotations and balancing, exhaust repair and much more. Drivers can also get new tires for their vehicle through the Royal South Toyota tire store, as well as order necessary parts online through the dealership directly. By bringing in a car for maintenance at Bloomington-based Toyota dealership, Toyota will then be donating money to help Marines and their families.

Royal South Toyota is a full-service dealership in Bloomington that specializes in both new and used vehicles. Those interested in learning more about getting maintenance done to their vehicles can contact the dealership at http://www.royalsouthtoyota.com or by dialing 833-229-7042 to speak to a representative directly. Drivers can also keep an eye on the site for any service coupons that may pop up.

SOURCE Royal South Toyota