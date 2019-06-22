22.06.2019 01:00:00

Help Thank the Troops by Visiting Bloomington, Indiana, Toyota Dealership for Maintenance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many people have friends, family members and loved ones who are actively serving or have served in the U.S. military. Because of this, it is always nice to give back to the brave men and women who help protect this country and keep it safe. Toyota is donating $2 for every Toyota complete service performed in June and July to help Marines keep in touch with their loved ones back home.

For those in need of a tune-up or more essential service done to their vehicle, drivers can get maintenance for their vehicles done at Royal South Toyota, a Toyota dealership serving the Bloomington and surrounding areas.

At Royal South Toyota, drivers can rest assured knowing that highly-skilled technicians will be able to assist them with common maintenance issues such as oil changes, alignments, electrical services, tire rotations and balancing, exhaust repair and much more. Drivers can also get new tires for their vehicle through the Royal South Toyota tire store, as well as order necessary parts online through the dealership directly. By bringing in a car for maintenance at Bloomington-based Toyota dealership, Toyota will then be donating money to help Marines and their families.

Royal South Toyota is a full-service dealership in Bloomington that specializes in both new and used vehicles. Those interested in learning more about getting maintenance done to their vehicles can contact the dealership at http://www.royalsouthtoyota.com or by dialing 833-229-7042 to speak to a representative directly. Drivers can also keep an eye on the site for any service coupons that may pop up.

 

SOURCE Royal South Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
EU will Börsenäquivalenz angeblich nicht verlängern
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Starbucks aufgepasst: Luckin Coffee erobert den chinesischen Kaffeemarkt
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB