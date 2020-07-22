Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 8 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Virginia Beach, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Virginia Beach with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Virginia Beach. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-virginia-beach-va/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia (in alphabetical order)

Agape Counseling and Therapeutic Services, Inc.

3221 Commander Shepard Boulevard

Hampton, VA 23666

757-244-3500

Bacon Street Youth and Family Services

247 McLaws Circle

Williamsburg, VA 23185

757-253-0111

Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

224 Great Bridge Boulevard

Chesapeake, VA 23320

757-547-9334

City of Virginia Beach Pembroke 6 Adult Outpatient Services

297 Independence Boulevard, Suite 126

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

757-385-0511

Colonial Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Services

1657 Merrimac Trail

Williamsburg, VA 23185

757-220-3200

Colonial Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Services

3804 George Washington Memorial Highway Yorktown, VA 23692

757-898-7926

Hampton Newport News CSB Partners in Recovery

300 Medical Drive

Hampton, VA 23666

757-788-0300

Norfolk Community Services Board Tidewater Drive Center

7460 Tidewater Drive

Norfolk, VA 23505

757-664-6670

