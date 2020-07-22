+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 8 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Virginia Beach, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Virginia Beach with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Virginia Beach. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-virginia-beach-va/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia (in alphabetical order)

Agape Counseling and Therapeutic Services, Inc.    
3221 Commander Shepard Boulevard
Hampton, VA 23666
757-244-3500

Bacon Street Youth and Family Services    
247 McLaws Circle
Williamsburg, VA 23185
757-253-0111

Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare    
224 Great Bridge Boulevard
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-547-9334

City of Virginia Beach Pembroke 6 Adult Outpatient Services    
297 Independence Boulevard, Suite 126
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-385-0511

Colonial Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Services
1657 Merrimac Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
757-220-3200

Colonial Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Services
3804 George Washington Memorial Highway Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-7926

Hampton Newport News CSB Partners in Recovery
300 Medical Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
757-788-0300

Norfolk Community Services Board Tidewater Drive Center    
7460 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23505
757-664-6670

ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

 

SOURCE Help.org

