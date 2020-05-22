|
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 25 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Portland, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Portland with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Portland. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-portland-or/
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon (in alphabetical order)
A Season for Change Counseling and Hypnosis
532 N. Main Avenue Gresham, OR 97030
503-997-7734
Central City Concern Recovery Center
726 W. Burnside Portland, OR 97209
503-944-4410
Community Services Northwest
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard Building 17, Suite B-222 Vancouver, WA 98661
360-397-8484
Daybreak Youth Services Vancouver Outpatient Counseling
11818 SE Mill Plain Boulevard Suite 213 and 307 Vancouver, WA 98684
360-750-9635
Hilltop Behavioral Health Center
998 Library Court Oregon City, OR 97045
503-655-8401
Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest Residential Treatment Center
17645 NW St. Helens Highway Scappoose, OR 97231
503-621-1069
Stewart Behavioral Health Center
1002 Library Court Oregon City, OR 97045
503-655-8264
Yamhill County Family and Youth Programs Addiction Treatment Services
420 NE 5th Street McMinnville, OR 97128
503-434-7462
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
