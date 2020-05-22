Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 25 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Portland, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Portland with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Portland. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-portland-or/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Portland, Oregon (in alphabetical order)

A Season for Change Counseling and Hypnosis

532 N. Main Avenue Gresham, OR 97030

503-997-7734

Central City Concern Recovery Center

726 W. Burnside Portland, OR 97209

503-944-4410

Community Services Northwest

1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard Building 17, Suite B-222 Vancouver, WA 98661

360-397-8484

Daybreak Youth Services Vancouver Outpatient Counseling

11818 SE Mill Plain Boulevard Suite 213 and 307 Vancouver, WA 98684

360-750-9635

Hilltop Behavioral Health Center

998 Library Court Oregon City, OR 97045

503-655-8401

Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest Residential Treatment Center

17645 NW St. Helens Highway Scappoose, OR 97231

503-621-1069

Stewart Behavioral Health Center

1002 Library Court Oregon City, OR 97045

503-655-8264

Yamhill County Family and Youth Programs Addiction Treatment Services

420 NE 5th Street McMinnville, OR 97128

503-434-7462

