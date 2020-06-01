Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Fresno, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Fresno with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Fresno. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-fresno-ca/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California (in alphabetical order)

Central Valley Recovery Services New Heights Outpatient Services

320 West Oak Avenue

Visalia, CA 93291

559-625-2995

Champions Recovery Alternative Programs

311 North Douty Street

Hanford, CA 93230

559-583-9300

Fresno American Indian Health Project All My Relations Community Wellness Center

1551 East Shaw Avenue, Suite 139

Fresno, CA 93710

559-320-0490

Fresno New Connections

4411 North Cedar Avenue, Suite 108

Fresno, CA 93726

559-248-1548

King of Kings Community Center

2302 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Fresno, CA 93706

559-442-0400

Kings View Behavioral Health Services

1822 Jensen Avenue, Suite 102

Sanger, CA 93657

559-875-6300

Madera County Behavioral Health Services

209 East 7th Street

Madera, CA 93638

559-673-3508

Mental Health Systems Family and Youth Alternatives

3122 North Millbrook Avenue

Fresno, CA 93703

559-225-9117

Sierra Tribal Consortium, Inc. Turtle Lodge Recovery Home

610 West McKinley Avenue

Fresno, CA 93728

559-445-2691

WestCare California, Inc. Belmont Health & Wellness

611 East Belmont Avenue

Fresno, CA 93701

559-237-3420

ABOUT HELP.ORG

Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

SOURCE Help.org