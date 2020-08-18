|
18.08.2020 00:35:00
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Fort Smith, Arkansas for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 3 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Fort Smith, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Fort Smith with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Fort Smith. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Fort Smith, Arkansas please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-fort-smith-ar/
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Fort Smith, Arkansas (in alphabetical order)
Compassion Center
3618 West Roosevelt Road
Little Rock, Arkansas 72204
501-296-9114
Harbor House
615 North 19th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72914
479-785-4083
Hearts of Hope Church & Ministry
108 Highway 71 North, Suite 104
Alma, AR 72921
479-430-7371
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
SOURCE Help.org
