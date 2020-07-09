09.07.2020 00:20:00

Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Chicago, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Chicago with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Chicago. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-chicago-il/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois (in alphabetical order)

ABRAXAS Youth and Family Services Southwood Interventions
5701 South Wood Street
Chicago, IL 60636
773-737-4600

Behavioral Services Center – Chicago Loop Campus
161 North Clark Street Suite 1600
Chicago, IL 60602
847-673-8577

Behavioral Services Center – Elmhurst Campus
188 Industrial Drive Suite 100
Elmhurst, IL 60126
847-929-4068

Behavioral Services Center – Gurnee Campus
5101 Washington Road Suite 1114
Gurnee, IL 60031
847-673-8577

Behavioral Services Center – Mundelein Campus
25975 Diamond Lane Road Suite 111
Mundelein, IL 60060
847-929-4068

Behavioral Services Center – Skokie Campus
8707 Skokie Boulevard Suite 207
Skokie, IL 60077
847-673-8577

Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment/Lake Villa
25480 West Cedar Crest Lane
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-8205

Lake County Substance Abuse Program
3004 Grand Avenue
Waukegan, IL 60085
847-377-8120

Leyden Family Service SHARE Program
1776 Moon Lake Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
847-882-4181

Trilogy Inc    
1400 West Greenleaf Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
773-508-6100

ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

 

SOURCE Help.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt ins Minus: ASMALLWORLD erwartet im Halbjahr Umsatzanstieg und positiven Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB