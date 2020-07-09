Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Chicago, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Chicago with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Chicago. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-chicago-il/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois (in alphabetical order)

ABRAXAS Youth and Family Services Southwood Interventions

5701 South Wood Street

Chicago, IL 60636

773-737-4600

Behavioral Services Center – Chicago Loop Campus

161 North Clark Street Suite 1600

Chicago, IL 60602

847-673-8577

Behavioral Services Center – Elmhurst Campus

188 Industrial Drive Suite 100

Elmhurst, IL 60126

847-929-4068

Behavioral Services Center – Gurnee Campus

5101 Washington Road Suite 1114

Gurnee, IL 60031

847-673-8577

Behavioral Services Center – Mundelein Campus

25975 Diamond Lane Road Suite 111

Mundelein, IL 60060

847-929-4068

Behavioral Services Center – Skokie Campus

8707 Skokie Boulevard Suite 207

Skokie, IL 60077

847-673-8577

Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment/Lake Villa

25480 West Cedar Crest Lane

Lake Villa, IL 60046

847-356-8205

Lake County Substance Abuse Program

3004 Grand Avenue

Waukegan, IL 60085

847-377-8120

Leyden Family Service SHARE Program

1776 Moon Lake Boulevard

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

847-882-4181

Trilogy Inc

1400 West Greenleaf Avenue

Chicago, IL 60626

773-508-6100

ABOUT HELP.ORG

Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

SOURCE Help.org