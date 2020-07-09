|
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Chicago
CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Chicago, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Chicago with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Chicago. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-chicago-il/
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Chicago, Illinois (in alphabetical order)
ABRAXAS Youth and Family Services Southwood Interventions
5701 South Wood Street
Chicago, IL 60636
773-737-4600
Behavioral Services Center – Chicago Loop Campus
161 North Clark Street Suite 1600
Chicago, IL 60602
847-673-8577
Behavioral Services Center – Elmhurst Campus
188 Industrial Drive Suite 100
Elmhurst, IL 60126
847-929-4068
Behavioral Services Center – Gurnee Campus
5101 Washington Road Suite 1114
Gurnee, IL 60031
847-673-8577
Behavioral Services Center – Mundelein Campus
25975 Diamond Lane Road Suite 111
Mundelein, IL 60060
847-929-4068
Behavioral Services Center – Skokie Campus
8707 Skokie Boulevard Suite 207
Skokie, IL 60077
847-673-8577
Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment/Lake Villa
25480 West Cedar Crest Lane
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-8205
Lake County Substance Abuse Program
3004 Grand Avenue
Waukegan, IL 60085
847-377-8120
Leyden Family Service SHARE Program
1776 Moon Lake Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
847-882-4181
Trilogy Inc
1400 West Greenleaf Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
773-508-6100
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
