31.12.2019 02:00:00

Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Athens

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 18 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Athens, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Athens with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Athens. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-athens-ga/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia (in alphabetical order)

Addiction Care Treatment Program
196 Alps Road #2
Athens, GA 30606
706-510-0282

Advantage Behavioral Health Systems
240 Mitchell Bridge Road
Athens, Georgia 30601
855-333-9544

Alliance Recovery Center
119 Sycamore Drive
Athens, GA 30606
706-850-2121

Athens Addiction Recovery Center
8801 Macon Highway #2
Athens, GA 30606
706-559-0059

CAFAC Inc
6298 Oakwood Circle
Norcross, GA 30093
404-915-2644

Comprehensive Counseling Services, LLC
329 Resource Parkway
Winder, GA 30680
678-425-0975

Family Counseling Services, Inc.
1435 Oglethorpe Avenue
Athens, GA 30606
706- 549-7755

Hope House Recovery
2205 Highland Avenue
Augusta, GA, 30904
706-737-9879

Lifetime Counseling, LLC
138 Park Avenue Suite 214
Winder, GA 30680
678-425-9007

Mary Hall Freedom House
8995 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
770-642-5500

No Longer Bound
2725 Pine Grove Road
Cumming, GA 30041
770-886-7873

Penfield Addiction Ministries, Inc.
1061 Mercer Circle
Union Point, GA 30669
706-453-7929

Project ADAM
112 Lanthier Street
Winder, GA 30680
770-867-8003

Ridgeview Institute
3995 South Cobb Drive
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
844-350-8800

Right Side Up Recovery Center
2815 Clearview Place, Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30340
678-805-4113

Serenity Grove
315 Newton Bridge Road
Athens, GA 30607
706-389-5157

The Athens Clinic
1710 Commerce Road
Athens, GA 30607
706-552-0688

Twin Lakes Recovery Center
398 Highway 11 SW
Monroe, GA 30655
800-588-5967

ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

 

SOURCE Help.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;