30.06.2020 01:45:00

Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 8 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Albuquerque, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Albuquerque with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Albuquerque. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-albuquerque-nm/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico (in alphabetical order)

A New Awakening Rio Rancho
1207 Golf Course Road, Suite C
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
505-994-4100

First Choice Community Health Care Behavioral Health
2001 N. Centro Familiar SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
505-873-7400

First Nations Community Healthsource Zuni Clinic    
5608 Zuni Road SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-262-2481

HopeWorks Behavioral Health Center    
1201 3rd Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-764-8231

NM Department of Health Turquoise Lodge Hospital
5400 Gibson Boulevard SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-841-8978

Presbyterian Medical Services Cuba Health Center
6349 U.S. Highway 550
Cuba, New Mexico 87013
575-289-3291

Streetwise, Inc.
3232 Candelaria Road NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-323-3785

The Life Link
2325 Cerrillos Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-438-0010

ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

 

SOURCE Help.org

