Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Albany

ALBANY, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 5 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Albany, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Albany with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Albany. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-albany-ga/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia (in alphabetical order)

Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services

601 11th Avenue

Albany, GA 31701

229-430-4140

GraceWay Recovery Residence, Inc.

412 West Tift Avenue

Albany, GA 31701

229-446-7800

Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital

2209 Pineview Drive

Valdosta, GA 31602

855-336-9914

The Anchorage

162 Hampton Lane

Leesburg, GA 31763

229-435-5692

Turning Point Care Center

3015 Veterans Parkway S

Moultrie, GA 31788

800-342-1075

