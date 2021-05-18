SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’269 -0.2%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0965 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’868 0.1%  Bitcoin 39’048 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8972 -0.6%  Öl 68.5 -1.6% 

18.05.2021 19:46:00

Helmut Koller brings true-to-life creatures from imaginative world of color to Park Avenue.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laverdin Fine Arts Gallery, a space for nature's wildlife to have existence in a concrete jungle, presents its exhibition "New Works", accompanied by contemporary artist Helmut Koller.

Laverdin Gallery Invitation

Koller, an Austrian artist most known for his signature animal portraits featuring realistic representation with vivid abstraction of colors, termed Kollerism, will make an appearance at the gallery on Tuesday, May 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His eccentric artwork combining real-world life and fantasy colors will be showcased through diverse portraits of leopards and tigers.

Inspired by his father's hobby and fascinated by the images created with the camera, Koller found his roots as an artist with photography, leading him to a notable role as the official photographer for the Vienna State Opera in Austria for several years. Koller's ambitions then influenced the decision to move to America, where his art transitioned to painting.

"These paintings are iconic portraits of sentient beings, supreme beauties without a reference of time and space, esoteric manipulations of nature," states Koller. The realistic depiction in these portraits are almost as if it were shot through a lense itself, but brings a new colorful dimension to the animal kingdom.

Visit the exhibition for a personal discovery on life not limited to expectations. American photographer Patrick Mcmullan will also be present, capturing the event and its revelations.

Contact: Amanda Whitcroft, amanda@pandaprandmarketing.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helmut-koller-brings-true-to-life-creatures-from-imaginative-world-of-color-to-park-avenue-301294154.html

SOURCE Helmut Koller

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:17 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
16:05 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:59 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
11:41 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
09:20 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
08:09 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
Addex-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Addex meldet positive Daten für Wirkstoff Dipraglurant
Per SPAC an die NASDAQ: Schweizer Biotech-Startup Roivant strebt an die Börse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit