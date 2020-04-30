HelloTalk's 20M global community launches online advocates for users to e-enjoy Hanami and routine activities for those in isolation

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloTalk, a global language learning app and community, has released a series of free online courses and launched various online activities for self-quarantined language learners to pick up a new language and make language exchange partners around the world and grasp the most authentic usage of the language.

While learning a foreign language at home, users are also able to participate in various online campaigns through a public feed within the app. This feed, called Moments, is similar to Twitter but for language learning topics. Users from over 150 countries post hundreds of thousands of language related questions, daily routines, cultural explorations, travel notes, and more.

Since the early outbreak of the epidemic, HelloTalk launched a number of community activities in response to the pandemic, including a shared moment of silence with more than 30,000 users across the globe for those affected by COVID-19.

It attracted users from nearly 15 countries and regions, including Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and New Zealand, and more. The participation rate for users from the United States and Japan reached nearly 40% during this campaign.

Thousands of Japanese members are sharing photos and information about the Hanami (Cherry Blossom Festival), a popular time for foreigners to visit the country. On a global level, topics of the hit game Animal Crossing have skyrocketed in April. Users worldwide are using Moments as a way to find new partners for the online game.

Additionally, HelloTalk has launched a "Quarantine at Home" campaign to encourage users to post their lives in isolation. The goal is to share tips on making the process manageable and promote a sense of togetherness in these uncertain times. Users from over 120 countries have participated, with the highest percentage originating from the US (16%), Russia (11%), Japan (9%) and Italy (6%).

Launched in 2012 by Zackery Ngai, HelloTalk is one of the world's largest language learning and cross-cultural exchange apps. The service is used by 20 million users in nearly 200 countries to learn languages by communicating with each other. More than 150 languages are supported, such as Chinese, English, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Thai, and Hindi.

