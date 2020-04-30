+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 11:23:00

HelloTalk's 20M global community launches online advocates for users to e-enjoy Hanami and routine activities for those in isolation

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloTalk, a global language learning app and community, has released a series of free online courses and launched various online activities for self-quarantined language learners to pick up a new language and make language exchange partners around the world and grasp the most authentic usage of the language.

While learning a foreign language at home, users are also able to participate in various online campaigns through a public feed within the app. This feed, called Moments, is similar to Twitter but for language learning topics. Users from over 150 countries post hundreds of thousands of language related questions, daily routines, cultural explorations, travel notes, and more.

Since the early outbreak of the epidemic, HelloTalk launched a number of community activities in response to the pandemic, including a shared moment of silence with more than 30,000 users across the globe for those affected by COVID-19.

It attracted users from nearly 15 countries and regions, including Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and New Zealand, and more. The participation rate for users from the United States and Japan reached nearly 40% during this campaign.

Thousands of Japanese members are sharing photos and information about the Hanami (Cherry Blossom Festival), a popular time for foreigners to visit the country. On a global level, topics of the hit game Animal Crossing have skyrocketed in April. Users worldwide are using Moments as a way to find new partners for the online game.

Additionally, HelloTalk has launched a "Quarantine at Home" campaign to encourage users to post their lives in isolation. The goal is to share tips on making the process manageable and promote a sense of togetherness in these uncertain times. Users from over 120 countries have participated, with the highest percentage originating from the US (16%), Russia (11%), Japan (9%) and Italy (6%).

About HelloTalk, Ltd.

Launched in 2012 by Zackery Ngai, HelloTalk is one of the world's largest language learning and cross-cultural exchange apps. The service is used by 20 million users in nearly 200 countries to learn languages by communicating with each other. More than 150 languages are supported, such as Chinese, English, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Thai, and Hindi.

SOURCE HelloTalk

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 445.60
5.42 %
Nestle 103.74
0.74 %
LafargeHolcim 40.69
0.59 %
ABB 18.81
0.40 %
Alcon 52.24
0.38 %
Swisscom 511.20
-1.50 %
CS Group 9.06
-1.59 %
SGS 2’207.00
-2.47 %
Swiss Re 71.88
-2.52 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.30
-3.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:46
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
08:11
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir von Gilead
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Anleger schieben Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich an
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert - US-Notenbank zu aggressiven Massnahmen bereit
Wie die Notenbanken im Corona-Kampf das Spiel der Märkte verändern
Bank Cler: Banking-App Zak soll ab 2021 Wallet für Kryptos enthalten
Microsoft überzeugt auf ganzer Linie - Microsoft-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
ams-Aktie +24%: Umsatzsprung und Margenwachstum trotz Coronakrise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB