Hello Mobile Launches Plans With Free International Calling

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q Link continues an aggressive pricing rollout for its prepaid cell phone service, Hello Mobile, by offering free international calling with all of its plans. The unlimited talk plans are available to all customers and cover free calling to over 60 countries around the globe. With unlimited talk and free international calling, Hello Mobile anticipates its plans will be particularly attractive to non-native customers whose family members still live in their home country.

"There are lots of apps out there that let people make international calls without using their cell phone's talk time; however, you have to be connected to a WiFi signal to use these apps. Our free international calling does not rely on a WiFi signal. You can call from the car, the beach, wherever," said Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Hello Mobile. "This makes our service extremely valuable to consumers who need to connect with their friends and families back home and need a reliable solution that works without depending on WiFi."

While prepaid plans have become more popular in general, they are particularly useful for customers who do not have established credit. Newly arrived residents from other countries, including those visiting the U.S., those emigrating from their native country, and even asylum seekers, rarely have the necessary credit to qualify for a conventional wireless plan offered by the nation's "big four" legacy carriers. Facing these limitations, Hello Mobile's free international calling has unique, vital importance for this segment of the prepaid market.

"I was lucky to be born in this country and build a credit history like most Americans," said Q Link's Issa Asad. "My parents weren't as lucky. They came to this country without any money, and certainly without credit. So I understand the challenges immigrants face today, and I'm proud that Hello Mobile can alleviate at least a bit of their financial stress by offering free international calling."

In addition to no-cost calls to other countries, Hello Mobile's low rates compete head-to-head with rival prepaid giants like Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. In fact, Hello Mobile's customers can get 1GB data as well as unlimited talk, text, and international calling for just $10 per month. Customers can choose to bring their own phone or purchase one through the company. In addition, users can port their existing numbers to Hello Mobile when they sign up.

Hello Mobile is also currently offering a special "buy your first month, get the second month free" for new customers. Plans start at $10 per month, and free international calling does not expire at any time.

