Hello Iconic's Co-founder and CTO, Jorge Garcia, accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

LOS ANGELES, July 04, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jorge Garcia, co-founder, and CTO at Hello ICONIC has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Hello ICONIC is a design and engineering company that partners with product managers to execute, evolve and scale digital products. They have proven value providing Forbes 500 companies speed to quickly explore new technology as well as reliably delivering enterprise level digital products.

Jorge was hand-selected to join YEC based on his proven industry leadership and accomplishments as an entrepreneur. As a member of YEC, Jorge joins other founders of companies that have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events

"I'm thrilled to become part of this thriving community. As many of us have experienced, the entrepreneurial path can be lonely and complicated; especially if you are an immigrant like myself. I'm looking forward to seizing my peers' advice and supporting the YEC community."

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Jorge Garcia to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."
For more information about YEC, visit yec.co.

 

