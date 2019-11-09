+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
09.11.2019 00:30:00

Helix Steel Celebrates 15 Years of Success In ICF

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Helix Steel has provided contractors who use Insulating Concrete Forms (ICFs), a way to build using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. Those using ICFs pride themselves in constructing long-lasting, energy efficient buildings. Together with Helix Steel's innovative technology, Twisted Steel Micro Rebar™ (TSMR™) reinforcement and ICF, we  create a green solution which upholds our mission to provide a better way to build with concrete.

Helix Steel

ICFs entered the market in late 1960s. Although it is in recent years where the industry has witnessed a boom in all types of ICF systems. Each system has its own distinguishable characteristics, but one thing holds true for all ICF systems: they need concrete reinforcement. TSMR™ reinforcement can relieve pain in the building process and provide sound and secure structural reinforcement in lieu of traditional rebar. Additionally, when mixed into the concrete, TSMR™ reinforcement reduces the carbon footprint in transporting materials.

ICF builder, George Bahdi, President of Niagara Olympia Homes, said "Our goal is to provide energy efficient homes which fulfill all our clients' needs. We use the [Amvic] ICF system to build our homes because they reduce noise transmission, improve energy efficiency and thermal resistance within the unit. We were able to speed up construction using Helix® fiber reinforcement in the concrete which replaced the use of rebar on all horizontal and vertical interior walls. These walls lower utility costs while providing a safe, quiet home".

Quick Facts About Helix Steel (www.helixsteel.com)

  • Helix Steel, founded in 2003, manufactures Helix® Micro Rebarreinforcement, in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
  • Currently 40% of the company's manufacturing work force are veterans.
  • A Buy America Compliant Helix® concrete reinforcement was recently used in the MTA's East Side Access Tunnel Lining in New York City.

Media Contact:
Luke Pinkerton
734-322-2114
228863@email4pr.com

Related Links

http://www.helixsteel.com

ICF Installation with Helix® Micro Rebar™ reinforcement

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-steel-celebrates-15-years-of-success-in-icf-300955022.html

SOURCE Helix Steel

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Gold und Silber stürzen weiter ab
08.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08.11.19
SMI-Investoren trauen dem Burgfrieden noch nicht
08.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung? / Givaudan – Abwärtskorrektur beendet?
07.11.19
Berichtssaison geht weiter - SMI mit neuem Hoch | BX Swiss TV
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Berichtssaison geht weiter - SMI mit neuem Hoch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Finanzexperte: Ein erneuter Crash ist nicht mehr weit - Sind Kryptowährungen die Gewinner?
Richemont-Aktie bricht ein: Richemont wächst im ersten Halbjahr
Zurich-Aktie profitiert: Zurich Insurance steigert Volumen in der Schadenversicherung
Hier kommen die besten US-Aktien dieses Jahrhunderts
Vor Aramco-IPO: Das sollten Anleger wissen
ams geht auf OSRAM zu - neue Offerte kommt mit Zugeständnissen - ams-Aktie im Plus
US-Börsen schliessen etwas fester -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Verluste in Asien
Rekordrally an den US-Börsen geht weiter -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
ObsEva-Aktie -47 Prozent: ObsEva-Produkt Nolasiban scheitert in zulassungsrelevanter Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen etwas fester -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Verluste in Asien
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex mit roten Vorzeichen ins Wochenende. An der Wall Street hat die Begeisterung über mögliche Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelszwist nachgelassen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB