Helix Energy Solutions Group Aktie

24.02.2026 01:06:46

Helix Energy Solutions Q4 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.27 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $20.12 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $334.16 million from $355.13 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.27 Mln. vs. $20.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $334.16 Mln vs. $355.13 Mln last year.