26.07.2022 00:47:13
Helix Energy Solutions Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$26.70 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$13.71 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $162.61 million from $161.94 million last year.
Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): -$26.70 Mln. vs. -$13.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.20 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $162.61 Mln vs. $161.94 Mln last year.
