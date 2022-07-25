Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Aktie
Helix Energy Solutions Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

Helix Energy Solutions Group
2.82 CHF -10.28%
(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$26.70 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$13.71 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $162.61 million from $161.94 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$26.70 Mln. vs. -$13.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.20 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $162.61 Mln vs. $161.94 Mln last year.

