23.10.2025 00:36:23
Helix Energy Solutions Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $22.08 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $29.51 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $376.96 million from $342.41 million last year.
Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $22.08 Mln. vs. $29.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $376.96 Mln vs. $342.41 Mln last year.
