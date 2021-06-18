SMI 11’972 -0.3%  SPI 15’352 -0.3%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’502 -1.4%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’101 -1.4%  Gold 1’776 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’394 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9207 0.4%  Öl 72.3 -0.9% 

Heliospectra AB (spons ADRs Aktie
18.06.2021

Heliospectra Announces a New Reseller - Expanding distribution channels for LEDs and Controls across the US

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new reseller partnership with AllGreenHydroponics.com, specializing in indoor gardening equipment for hobbyists and commercial growers to represent Heliospectra's market leading LED lighting and light control solutions for controlled environments agriculture.

Based out of lovely Sheridan, Wyoming, United States, AllGreenHydroponics.com caters to the North American market, providing specialized products and services for commercial growers, allowing their customers to excel with their gardening results, independent of size, location, and time of year.  

"At AllGreenHydroponics.com, we strive to bring our customers the best and most innovative products available today. Our partnership with Heliospectra will be a big part of that forward-thinking innovation we offer," says Reid.

"We are excited about this partnership, as our objectives of delivering the best technology and customer service available for growers aligns with those of AllGreenHydroponics.com." Comments Scott Thornton, GM of North America at Heliospectra. "This partnership will allow us to reach all segments of the market and provide growers, our customers, the exceptional quality service that they expect from us," adds Thornton.

For more information visit AllGreenHydroponics.com

CONTACT:

For More Information:

Heliospectra AB, Fiskhamnsgatan 2, 414 58 Gothenburg, Sweden
Phone +46 31 40 67 10
info@heliospectra.com 
http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller---expanding-distribution-channels-for-leds-and-controls-across,c3369505

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/3369505/1434006.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller--expanding-distribution-channels-for-leds-and-controls-across-the-us-301315433.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

﻿

