Helios Technologies Aktie 48511425 / US42328H1095
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.03.2026 04:40:28
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Announces Advance In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HLIO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $19.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $4.8 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.
Excluding items, HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $0.81 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $210.7 million from $179.5 million last year.
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $19.5 Mln. vs. $4.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $210.7 Mln vs. $179.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 218 M To $ 223 M
Nachrichten zu Helios Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|
01.03.26
|Ausblick: Helios Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Helios Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)