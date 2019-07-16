Heliae Development LLC Welcomes Norm Davy and Lon Kreger

GILBERT, Ariz., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliae Development LLC, a leading Arizona biotechnology company with a world vision in which microalgae plays a vital role in supporting healthy life, hired Norm Davy as chief revenue officer and Lon Kreger as senior director, international sales. Both executives will focus primarily on the Heliae®Agriculture arm of the business in these new roles for the company.

Norm Davy brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing and business development expertise in the agricultural industry, including vast knowledge and experience in biotech seed, crop protection chemistry and precision agriculture software technology. He most recently developed new markets for cutting-edge enhanced-efficiency fertilizers that embody global regenerative agriculture principles that use technology to improve soil health and the environment.

Davy has worked for multinational corporations and startups in North America, Central America, South America and Australia. Davy comes to Heliae from Anuvia Plant Nutrients, where he was vice president, ag sales. He has held C-level roles with industry-leading organizations including Cargill, Univar, Uniroyal Chemicals (Bayer) and Monsanto (Bayer).

"In concert with the leadership team at Heliae, we purposely selected my title of chief revenue officer as it is a pivotal role directly influencing the future of the company and covers new business sales, installed client-based sales, marketing and partner strategy," said Davy. "It's all about fast, sustainable and customer-centered growth. One of the things I'm most excited about is helping Heliae®Agriculture grow from where it is today to being a significant contributor to regenerative agriculture. That's a pretty noble cause I can play a small role in."

"Norm possesses specialized knowledge and proven experience that will differentiate Heliae and lead us on our path of addressing some of the world's major challenges with our microalgae technology," said Heliae President and CEO Eric Lichtenheld. "And his passion for sustainable agriculture truly complements the work we do at Heliae."

Agriculture has always played a big role in Davy's life. He was born and raised on a farm in Western Canada. Realizing he had no chance, as the youngest of four boys, to get a shot at the family farm, he started taking vocational agriculture classes at the local university. He earned his M.B.A. in food and agribusiness from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

When not traveling for work, Davy is busy following his wife of 31 years. She plays goalie as a senior women's ice hockey hall of famer. He is also passionate about golfing and fishing with family or customers on the Gulf of Mexico. The couple is busy preparing to move from Florida to Arizona. Their soon-to-be five grandchildren live in Minnesota and Canada.

Lon Kreger brings more than a decade of sales and marketing in the agriculture industry to Heliae. He joins Heliae from Loveland Products where he was international business development manager. At Loveland, Kreger was responsible for the company's strategic direction, product development, market and strategic development for everything outside of the U.S. and Canada, acquisitions, integrations and facilitating international regulatory processes.

Kreger describes himself as "relationship centric" above all else. He says, "The biggest focus in all business is on building partnerships. The world we live in is a small one and there's not a lot of thought or strategy or effort needed to have a client-supplier relationship. But if you want longer health and viability for your organization, you need to look for partnerships with customers. It's a genuine relationship. Sometimes it's a win-win. Sometimes it's more beneficial for one group than the other. However, if both organizations are mutually invested, we'll end up with an outcome that's best for both of us through the long-term." Kreger's expertise also lies in managing and designing channel strategies. To him, it's about finding the unique access point in a channel and avoiding channel conflicts with different products through market segmentation strategies.

Kreger is passionate about the strategic nature of both product and channel development in business. He genuinely enjoys creating new relationships, making friends in business and helping historical relationships move past any generic client-style relationships and developing them into true partnerships.

"Lon will play an integral role in international expansion as well as product and commercial development," said Lichtenheld. "And with Lon's natural affinity for business development and partnership building, we're excited about the numerous potential opportunities ahead -- and to see where Lon takes Heliae®Agriculture internationally in this new role and on this new journey."

Despite his work, Kreger is finishing both an M.B.A. and a master's in business analytics from Syracuse University, which has one of the strongest worldwide analytics programs. In his remaining free time, he enjoys spending it with his three young children, learning about history, four-wheeling in Utah, fly fishing and taking advantage of living only one hour away from Yellowstone in Idaho.

Contact:

Loren Yaskin

The Flip Side Communications

480-205-4388

loren@theflipsidecommunications.com

Related Files

Norm_Lon.jpg

Heliae Announcement.pdf

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heliae-development-llc-welcomes-norm-davy-and-lon-kreger-300885253.html

SOURCE Heliae Development LLC