Helexia secures a new 90-megawatt contract in Brazil





Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), has signed a contract with Comerc Energia, a leading provider of energy management solutions in Brazil.



The agreement reached between Helexia and Comerc Energia provides the supply of up to 90 megawatts of photovoltaic energy over a 20-year period, distributed across a series of decentralised production projects. These will be built in the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará and Pernambuco, strengthening Helexia's presence in Brazil. Construction work on the first 11-megawatt projects will begin in the coming months, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The other sites should start construction progressively shortly after the first sites, with the aim of exploiting the full potential of the 90 megawatts.

Since the creation of its subsidiary in 2020, Helexia has experienced significant success in Brazil, leveraging Voltalia's leadership to establish its development. In March 2023, the first Brazilian solar assets began supplying electricity to Vivo, a brand of the Telefonica group. At this stage, 25 megawatts have already been connected out of the total 87 megawatts specified in the contract. The remaining 62 megawatts will be progressively connected by the end of the first half of 2024. Furthermore, in November 2022, Helexia announced the signature of three contracts totaling to 14.7 megawatts with TIM (8.5 megawatts), Vibra Energia (4.0 megawatts), and Raia Drogasil (2.2 megawatts), for which construction has already begun and which will be commissioned by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

"I would like to congratulate all the teams on their rapid rise to prominence in the country. Helexia is positioning itself as a leader in the energy transition in a country where decarbonisation objectives are very important", stated Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone in Helexia's commitment to Brazil. The

90 megawatts signed will enable Helexia to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future. We are delighted to be working with Comerc Energia to realise this shared vision", stated Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia Group.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



With 400+ employees in 10 countries, Helexia has completed nearly 700 photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 174.4 MW in operation. Helexia has supported its commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients in more than 180 energy efficiency projects. It provides continuous energy management for 1000 sites.







The wide range of services offered to its clients includes the definition of an energy strategy adapted to their needs, the design and execution of constructions, and the operation, management and maintenance of equipment and facilities to achieve their decarbonisation and energy consumption reduction objectives.

