Helen Of Troy Swings To Profit In Q1; Boosts FY27 Net Sales Outlook; Stock Up 5.6%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while raising annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2027, the company still projects earnings in the range of $3.57 to $4.18 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share. However, the company raises consolidated net sales to between $1.759 billion and $1.831 billion from the prior forecast between $1.751 billion and $1.822 billion.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net income of $35.76 million or $1.51 per share, compared to a net loss of $450.72 or $19.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.17 per share, compared to $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter grew 8.2 percent to $402.12 million from $371.66 million in the same quarter last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, HELE is trading on the Nasdaq at $29.61, up $1.57 or 5.60 percent.

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