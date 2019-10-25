+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 04:04:00

Hekou District, Dongying City, Shandong Province, Boosts Investment Promotion and Talent Introduction

DONGYING, China, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2019, Hekou District People's Government and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Academician Gao Deli Team held the signing ceremony for an agreement on science and technology cooperation. The two sides will establish a research and development center for unconventional oil and gas engineering equipment and technology in Hekou, Dongying City, Shandong Province. This will further speed up the enterprise-university-research integration, and promote the healthy development of the petroleum and petrochemical equipment industry in this district.

 

 

 

This is just one example of Hekou's achievements in boosting investment promotion and talent introduction. Hekou has launched innovative measures to promote investment and introduce talents, adding new growth drivers to quality economic development.

Clarifying the plan for industries. To promote investment and introduce talents, Hekou has formulated the work plan of "1+2+9" (1 general goal, 2 major tasks and 9 specific jobs) and the working system of "3+5+N" (modern finance, transport logistics, innovation and creativeness, HQ operation, comprehensive consumption; tourism and leisure, culture and entertainment, health and elderly care; etc.), focusing on Shandong's top 10 enterprises, Dongying's "5+2+2" and Hekou's "3+3+3" industry system. Stressing industrial complementarity and integration, Hekou promotes investment across the whole industry chain and the value chain. 

Appointing dedicated personnel to special tasks and working according to plans, Hekou has built investment promotion centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and the investment promotion group for five leading industries consisting of dedicated personnel specializing in investment promotion.

Optimizing services for projects. Hekou has formulated the Administrative Measures of Hekou District for Boosting the Investment Promotion, decided schedules for each project, and offered project services covering a wide scope of work including the planning and demonstration, the examination and approval, the policy implementation.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348799 
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348819 
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348820 
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348822

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
24.10.19
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
24.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
24.10.19
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
24.10.19
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apples Kreditkarte löst Euphorie aus - keine Kreditkarte war zum Start erfolgreicher
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten
Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Sika-Aktien gibt Gewinne ab: Sika legt im dritten Quartal an Tempo zu - Prognose bestätigt
Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich im Sinkflug: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem höher - Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn
Bucher steigert Umsatz nach neun Monaten, Tempo hat zuletzt aber abgenommen - Bucher-Aktie tiefer
Twitter enttäuscht Börse mit Quartalszahlen - Twitter-Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Während der NASDAQ zulegte, stand der Dow Jones am Donnerstag tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB