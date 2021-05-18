SMI 11’135 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.2%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’397 -0.1%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 40’572 3.3%  Dollar 0.8987 -0.5%  Öl 69.8 0.3% 
Heineken Aktie [Valor: 1804984 / ISIN: NL0000009165]
18.05.2021 09:11:36

HEINEKEN statement in response to announcement from Distell in South Africa

Heineken
96.90 CHF 0.51%
Amsterdam, 18 May 2021 - Heineken N.V. notes the announcement from Distell Group Holdings Limited (Distell) and confirms that it is currently engaged with Distell regarding a potential transaction. Discussions are ongoing, but note that there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

-ENDS-

Press enquiries                                        
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs                                                         
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                        
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                
                
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs more than 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

