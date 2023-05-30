Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Heineken Aktie [Valor: 1804984 / ISIN: NL0000009165]
30.05.2023 18:33:27

Heineken N.V. to participate in second sell-down by FEMSA

Heineken
100.01 CHF 4.18%
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Amsterdam, 30 May 2023 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) has noted the announcement today by Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) that it has launched an offering of existing issued ordinary shares of both HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. in the total amount of approximately EUR 3.3 billion (the "FEMSA Equity Offering”) and an offering of senior unsecured exchangeable bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 250 million, exchangeable into shares of Heineken Holding N.V.

HEINEKEN intends to participate by purchasing HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. shares for an amount of 10% of the FEMSA Equity Offering, subject to certain conditions. HEINEKEN will fund the share purchase from existing cash resources and committed credit facilities. The impact on its net debt / EBITDA (beia) ratio is expected to be minimal and will be earnings-per-share accretive. Heineken Holding N.V.’s position as controlling shareholder in HEINEKEN will not be affected.

HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. will not be issuing or selling shares as part of the FEMSA Equity Offering and will not receive any proceeds from it.

- ENDS -

Press enquiries                                        
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs        
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                         
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                
                
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Mark Matthews
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and
non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

