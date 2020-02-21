Heineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability annual report 2019 and launches new company website

Amsterdam, 21 February 2019 - Heineken N.V. today published its combined financial and sustainability annual report on its new company website www.theheinekencompany.com

Key highlights from its Annual Report 2019 include:

2019 detailed business review and financial statements.

Insights about the Heineken® brand, low- and no-alcohol drinks, international brands portfolio, craft and cider brands.

Connect in a digital world, a new business priority for the company, using the opportunities provided by digitalisation to connect with consumers and customers.

A detailed update on Brewing a Better World, the company’s global sustainability strategy which is part of HEINEKEN’s five business priorities, including 2019 progress, targets and more than 20 case studies: 49% decrease in carbon emissions from production since 2008. 33% decrease in water consumption in our breweries since 2008. 39% reduction in accident frequency since 2015. 95% of markets where the company sells and advertises Heineken® allocated 10%, or more, of Heineken® media spend to responsible consumption campaigns.



The Annual Report 2019 is published on the company’s new global website. It incorporates the latest technologies and design, enabling data-driven communications, and better connecting with stakeholders.

