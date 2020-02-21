<
21.02.2020 11:27:21

Heineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability annual report 2019 and launches new company website

Amsterdam, 21 February 2019 - Heineken N.V. today published its combined financial and sustainability annual report on its new company website www.theheinekencompany.com  

Key highlights from its Annual Report 2019 include:

  • 2019 detailed business review and financial statements.
  • Insights about the Heineken® brand, low- and no-alcohol drinks, international brands portfolio, craft and cider brands.
  • Connect in a digital world, a new business priority for the company, using the opportunities provided by digitalisation to connect with consumers and customers.
  • A detailed update on Brewing a Better World, the company’s global sustainability strategy which is part of HEINEKEN’s five business priorities, including 2019 progress, targets and more than 20 case studies:
    • 49% decrease in carbon emissions from production since 2008.
    • 33% decrease in water consumption in our breweries since 2008.
    • 39% reduction in accident frequency since 2015.
    • 95% of markets where the company sells and advertises Heineken® allocated 10%, or more, of Heineken® media spend to responsible consumption campaigns.

The Annual Report 2019 is published on the company’s new global website. It incorporates the latest technologies and design, enabling data-driven communications, and better connecting with stakeholders.

Press enquiries                                             
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs                                                                  
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                               
                       
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.


Attachment

