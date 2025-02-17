|
17.02.2025 12:01:00
Heineken Holding N.V. reports transactions under its current share buyback programme
Heineken Holding N.V. reports transactions under its current
share buyback programme
| Amsterdam, 17 February 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT:HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY), hereby reports transaction details related to the first tranche of up to circa €375 million tranche of its share buyback programme of up to circa €750 million as communicated on 12 February 2025.
From 14 February 2025 up to and including 14 February 2025 a total of 13,334 shares was repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 69.16.
Up to and including 14 February 2025, a total of 13,334 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 922,175.
Heineken Holding N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programe on its website: https://www.heinekenholding.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback-programme
|Enquiries
|Media Heineken Holding N.V.
|Kees Jongsma
|tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53
| E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl
|Media
|Investors
|Christiaan Prins
|Tristan van Strien
|Director of Global Communication
|Global Director of Investor Relations
|Marlie Paauw
|Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
|Corporate Communications Lead
|Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
|E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
|E-mail: investors@heineken.com
|Tel: +31-20-5239355
|Tel: +31-20-5239590
Regulatory information:
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN’s dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
