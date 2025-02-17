Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Heineken Aktie [Valor: 2199481 / ISIN: NL0000008977]
17.02.2025 12:01:00

Heineken Holding N.V. reports transactions under its current share buyback programme

Heineken
  Heineken Holding N.V. reports transactions under its current

share buyback programme

  		   
  Amsterdam, 17 February 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT:HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY), hereby reports transaction details related to the first tranche of up to circa €375 million tranche of its share buyback programme of up to circa €750 million as communicated on 12 February 2025.

From 14 February 2025 up to and including 14 February 2025 a total of 13,334 shares was repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 69.16.

Up to and including 14 February 2025, a total of 13,334 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 922,175.

Heineken Holding N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programe on its website: https://www.heinekenholding.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback-programme

  		   
    Enquiries    
         


Media Heineken Holding N.V.    
Kees Jongsma    
tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53    
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl

  		   
     
Media   Investors
Christiaan Prins   Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication   Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlie Paauw   Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead   Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com   E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355   Tel: +31-20-5239590

Regulatory information:

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and  Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN’s dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

 

 



 


 


