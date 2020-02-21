|
21.02.2020 11:37:31
Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2019
Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2019 Annual Report.
The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com
-ENDS-
PRESS ENQUIRIES
Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl
Media Heineken N.V.
Press enquiries
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Intel Corp. / Nvidia Corp. / Qualcomm Inc.
|52198344
|49.00 %
|12.50 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp.
|52198321
|65.00 %
|10.50 %
|Netflix Inc. / Spotify / Walt Disney Co.
|52198322
|59.00 %
|10.00 %
Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Heineken Holding N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.18
|Heineken profitiert vom Bierdurst im heissen Sommer (AWP)
Analysen zu Heineken Holding N.V.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Coronavirus belastet weiter: SMI gibt nach -- DAX verbucht Verluste -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimische Börse gibt vor dem Wochenende erneut nach. Auf dem deutschen Parkett dominieren ebenfalls die Bären. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}