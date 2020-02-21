<
21.02.2020 11:37:31

Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2019

Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2019 Annual Report.

The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl


Media Heineken N.V.
Press enquiries                                        
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs                                                                  
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                                 
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                    
                       
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.

