Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’652 0.5%  SPI 15’692 0.4%  Dow 39’184 -1.2%  DAX 21’210 -0.5%  Euro 0.9320 0.5%  EStoxx50 4’937 -0.6%  Gold 3’295 -1.5%  Bitcoin 69’202 1.2%  Dollar 0.8193 0.8%  Öl 67.6 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
Trotz Partnerschaften: D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit schwacher Performance
TSMC-Aktie legt zu: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung zum Jahresstart
Hertz-Aktie zündet nach Einstieg von Bill Ackmans Pershing Square den Turbo
Trotz Zöllen: Aluminium-Konzern Alcoa baut US-Kapazität nicht aus - Alcoa-Aktie fällt
Zoom im Fokus: Störung gemeldet - Aktie wenig bewegt
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.04.2025 17:26:13

Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Heineken
62.72 CHF 3.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 17 April 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend
The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2024 of EUR 1.86 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.69 was paid on 8 August 2024, the final dividend of EUR 1.17 per share will be made payable on 2 May 2025. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2025.

Reappointment of Mr A.A.C. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors
The AGM reappointed Mr A.A.C. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2029.

Appointment of Mr R.J.M.S. Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors
The AGM appointed Mr R.J.M.S. Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2029.

Appointment of External Auditor

The AGM reappointed KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG) as external auditor for financial reporting for the financial year 2026, and appointed KPMG as external auditor for sustainability reporting for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 17 April 2025 can be found on the website www.heinekenholding.com as of close of business on 18 April 2025.

-ENDS-

Media Heineken Holding N.V.                                           
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53
Email: cjongsma@spj.nl

Press enquiries
Christiaan Prins / Marlie Paauw              
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                                 
Tel: +31-20-5239-355            

Investor and analyst enquiries
Tristan van Strien / Lennart Scholtus
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram.


Nachrichten zu Heineken Holding N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Heineken Holding N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live geht es um defensivere Aktien, welche nicht so stark von der Zollpolitik beeinflusst sind. Was sind spannende Aktien und worin ist Tim investiert?
Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:06 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Swisscom AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Interessante Ableitungen/SAP – Der neue Krösus
10:50 SMI dank Schlussspurt nur leicht im Minus
09:25 Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate in unsicheren Marktphasen
09:11 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy hebt Prognosen an
06:00 Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
01:00 Cobalt"s Supply Risks and Demand Drivers
16.04.25 Logo WHS LVMH Aktienanalyse: Luxus-Titan mit Problemen – aber auch mit Potenzial?
15.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’091.68 19.38 B9BSPU
Short 12’359.83 13.35 B1MSJU
Short 12’818.73 8.70 BNRSDU
SMI-Kurs: 11’652.46 17.04.2025 17:21:29
Long 11’101.27 18.76 BMYSUU
Long 10’860.00 13.92
Long 10’396.01 8.81 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EZB-Entscheid im Blick: SMI fester -- DAX im Minus -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Trotz Zollchaos: Diese ETFs bringen Stabilität ins Depot
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang auf Überraschungsbesuch in China - Aktie gibt nach
Goldpreis: Grossspekulanten verkaufen Gold-Futures in grossem Stil
Tesla-Aktie fällt: China-Zölle stoppen offenbar Cybercab- und Semi-Produktion
ASML-Aktie knickt ein: Chipsausrüster bestätigt Ausblick - Aufträge fallen aber überraschend deutlich
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Zinsentscheid: EZB dreht Zinsschraube nach unten
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology knickt am Dienstagmittag ein
Tesla-Aktie vor technischem Signal: Todeskreuz naht

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/16: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/16. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/16: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/16: Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}