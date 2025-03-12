Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’825 1.1%  SPI 16’983 1.0%  Dow 41’189 -0.6%  DAX 22’539 0.9%  Euro 0.9638 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’329 0.4%  Gold 2’925 0.3%  Bitcoin 71’586 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8829 0.0%  Öl 70.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla11448018Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Stablecoin-Offensive: Steigt Kraken bald ins Geschäft ein?
Continental bringt Automotive-Aktie - Kurs der Conti-Aktie steigt
S&P 500-Titel Dell Technologies-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Dell Technologies von vor einem Jahr verloren
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Visa von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
S&P 500-Papier ConocoPhillips-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ConocoPhillips-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren
Suche...

Yuh ETF-Sparplan: 6 gebührenfreie ETFs zum Vermögensaufbau -w-
Reginn hf. Aktie [Valor: 18893582 / ISIN: IS0000021301]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
12.03.2025 16:15:26

Heimar hf.: Review and Confirmation by the Certifying Entity on Financial Covenants

Reginn hf.
23.90 ISK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PwC serves as the certifying entity for HEIMAR250948 and the general security arrangement. Its role includes, among other things, reviewing and confirming the issuer’s calculations in the report on financial covenants.

PwC has now conducted a review of the issuer’s calculations regarding the financial covenants of the bond series HEIMAR250948 and the general security arrangement. The conclusion of PwC’s review confirms that the bond series HEIMAR250948 and the general security arrangement comply with all financial covenants as of 31.12.2024.

Further findings from the review are included in the attached documents, which are in Icelandic.

Attachments