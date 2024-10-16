Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Reginn hf. Aktie
Heimar hf.: Regular Notification of Share Buybacks in Accordance with the Buyback Program – End of Buyback

Reginn hf.
23.90 ISK 0.00%
The buyback under the buyback program, which was announced on September 16 2024, has now been completed.

In week 42, Heimar hf. ("Heimar”) purchased 312,500 own shares at a total purchase price of 9,500,000 ISK, as follows:

Date Time Shares Purchased Transaction Price (Rate) Purchase Price (ISK)
16.10.2024 10:00 312,500 30.4 9,500,000
Total   312,500   9,500,000
     

The transaction is in accordance with Heimar’s buyback program, which was announced on September 16, 2024. According to the program, the buybacks will amount to a maximum of ISK 500,000,000 in total, and the program will remain in effect until that limit is reached, but no later than the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting. The buyback under Heimar‘s buyback program has now been completed.

Heimar owned 16,000,000 shares prior to the above transaction, and following these purchases, now holds 16,312,500 shares, or approximately 0.9% of the company’s issued shares, with a total purchase price of ISK 500,000,000.

The execution of the buyback program will comply with the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as referred to in the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, No. 60/2021, as well as the European Commission's delegated regulation No. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical terms related to buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:
Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – eythorb@heimar.is


