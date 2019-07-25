Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Solar Power International (SPI)

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year's Solar Power International (SPI) ― North America's largest show focusing on solar power, smart energy and energy storage. At the event, Heilind will be showcasing a variety of components from leading solar product manufacturers like Amphenol Solar Technologies, Brady, HARTING, HellermannTyton, Heyco, JAE, Mersen, Panduit, TE Connectivity and WAGO.

"This will be the tenth consecutive year that Heilind is participating at Solar Power International, and we are very much looking forward to it," said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. "As an electronic components distributor for the solar and alternative energy industries, we always look forward to meeting with new and existing customers. This is a great opportunity to discuss emerging technologies and provide cost-effective solutions based on our extensive inventory."

Heilind Electronics works with companies of all sizes, from startups to large, multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #4347 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 24 through September 26 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

SOURCE Heilind Electronics