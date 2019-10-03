+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 15:15:00

Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Bel Ethernet Patch Cords

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Bel, has expanded its selection of industrial Ethernet interconnects with the company's patch cords.

Offered in both shielded and unshielded versions, the cords feature RJ45 modular plugs and slim line, snagless strain relief boots. The cords are constructed from UL-rated PVC jacket material and are available in multiple lengths and colors. All varieties support speeds of 1G, 2.5G and 5G, with some models supporting up to 10G transmission.

Customers can also choose from channel-compliant or component-compliant options. Channel-compliant cords measure 24 AWG and are available in Cat5e and Cat6 configurations, while component-compliant cords measure 24-26 AWG and are offered in Cat6 and Cat6a configurations. To accommodate high-density data center applications, Bel also offers high-flex cords with a reduced diameter of 28 AWG.

Bel's Ethernet patch cords are designed to meet current industry performance standards and are ideal for structured cabling applications in computer networking, datacom, telecommunications, lighting, gaming, office systems and consumer electronics.

Visit Heilind's website for more information about Bel Ethernet patch cords.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Bel

Bel designs and manufactures a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits around the world. Bel's product groups include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection; and connectivity solutions. These items are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.

 

SOURCE Heilind Electronics

