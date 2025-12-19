HEICO CORP Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HEICO CORP (HEI-A) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $188.30 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $139.69 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $1.209 billion from $1.014 billion last year.

HEICO CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $188.30 Mln. vs. $139.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.209 Bln vs. $1.014 Bln last year.