19.12.2025 01:11:41
HEICO CORP Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - HEICO CORP (HEI-A) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $188.30 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $139.69 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $1.209 billion from $1.014 billion last year.
HEICO CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $188.30 Mln. vs. $139.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.209 Bln vs. $1.014 Bln last year.
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
