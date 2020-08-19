HedgeTrade and STP Network Partner to Offer Social Trading of $STPT Tokens and Better Serve the Asian Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) is happy to announce a new partnership with HedgeTrade, a decentralized platform that enables the tokenization of any asset, to collaborate across global initiatives through new trading events and assets that will expand both projects' consumer bases and communities.

HedgeTrade will integrate $STPT, an ERC-20 platform token native to STP Network, as a trading pair on its platform.

"With our headquarters in Singapore, APAC is a strategic growth market for HedgeTrade and we are happy to serve users in that market by partnering with Singapore businesses like STP Network (STPT) and offering their tokens for use in predictions on our social trading platform," David Waslen, CEO and co-founder of HedgeTrade said. "We are sure our users will follow STP Network closely and we look forward to seeing some insightful blueprints using STPT tokens."

"STP Network is always looking for industry-leading partners in the blockchain space and so we are happy to work with HedgeTrade," Sinhae Lee, Co-founder of STP Network said. "Our focus is on innovation, like our recent DeFizone project. I'm pleased to have STPT tokens as part of trading pairs on HedgeTrade and look forward to seeing the innovative predictions from pro and amateur traders."

In June, STP Network announced the launch of DeFizone, an interactive Decentralized Finance (DeFi) aggregator that will give individuals exposure to a wide range of financial services. STP also allocated up to 50 million STPT in grants to DeFi projects and teams that wish to integrate with DeFizone and the STP ecosystem.

By partnering with STP Network, HedgeTrade taps into their global ecosystem and community that will strengthen HedgeTrade's global presence and grow their trading platform in Asia. The partnership will also facilitate future collaborations where both communities can benefit from events, marketing activities, and shared community initiatives. STP Network will look to enhance the social aspect of HedgeTrade's trading platform by engaging new users from different regions on the platform.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a blockchain-driven social trading platform where the world's best traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the user's purchase is refunded.

About STP Network

STP Network is a decentralized network that allows for the tokenization of any asset. All assets tokenized via STP Network are compliant across global jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. The protocol's on-chain validator verifies the compliance with jurisdictional and user-specific requirements of tokens built on top of the STP standard.

