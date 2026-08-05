Hecla Mining Shares Up On Higher Q2 Results; Cuts Silver Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hecla Mining Co. (HL) were gaining around 3 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the company reported higher income driven by sales growth, despite weak silver and gold production.

Furthermore, the company lowered the upper end of its outlook for fiscal 2026 silver production, while reiterating the guidance range for gold production.

In the second quarter, income from continuing operations increased to $117.88 million or $0.18 per basic share from $26.91 million or $0.04 per basic share in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rose to $199.18 million from $92.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Sales increased to $333.85 million from $218.99 million last year.

Silver production on the other hand dropped to 4.21 million ounces from 4.51 million ounces a year ago.

Gold production, exclusively at Greens Creek, declined to 14,199 ounces from 17,750 ounces in the prior year.

Looking ahead for 2026, the silver production is now expected to be 15.1-16.1 million ounces, compared to prior guidance of 15.1 - 16.5 million ounces. The revision reflects lower Keno outlook, partly offset by improved outlooks for Greens Creek and Lucky Friday.

Greens Creek's gold production guidance of 51.0-55.0 kilo ounces is reiterated.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.76 percent higher at $16.00, after closing Tuesday's trading 6.65 percent up.

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