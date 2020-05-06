06.05.2020 22:51:00

Hecht Partners Files Suit Against Boston University for Student Tuition Reimbursement

BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecht Partners LLP filed a class action lawsuit today against the Trustees of Boston University on behalf of its students.  The plaintiff alleges that Boston University wrongly charged her and her classmates full tuition for the Spring 2020 semester but canceled all in-person classes and extracurricular activities after March 6 through the end of the semester due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  The University replaced the full university experience—for which students pay dearly at this private institution—with online instruction of inferior value.  BU has refused to refund any of the tuition on a pro rata or other basis.

"Both independent research studies and BU's own website reflect that online classes are not equivalent to in-person classes and should not cost as much," said Conor McDonough, a partner at Hecht Partners LLP who represents the plaintiff.  "Students also have lost access to additional benefits BU promised to provide on campus, like in-person tutoring, discussion sessions, laboratory facilities, and athletic activities.  These students' experiences have changed completely.  BU should do the right thing and adjust this semester's tuition costs accordingly."

The case is Bornstein v. Trustees of Boston University, Case No. 2084CV00962, in Suffolk County Superior Court in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.  If you are interested in joining this action or learning more about actions like this, the plaintiff's lawyers can be reached at tuitioncases@hechtpartners.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hecht-partners-files-suit-against-boston-university-for-student-tuition-reimbursement-301054356.html

SOURCE Hecht Partners LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.50
2.14 %
Roche Hldg G 347.10
1.95 %
Novartis 83.63
1.44 %
Geberit 419.50
1.16 %
Nestle 102.78
0.94 %
The Swatch Grp 181.10
-0.98 %
UBS Group 9.36
-1.43 %
CS Group 8.00
-1.45 %
ABB 17.35
-1.81 %
Adecco Group 39.78
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:57
Vontobel: Microsoft überzeugt
10:00
Equities: Will Early Trends in Select Sectors Last?
08:27
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:01
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Deutschland rutschte der DAX in die Verlustzone ab. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte lange unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB