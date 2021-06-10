SMI 11’783 1.1%  SPI 15’153 1.0%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’581 -0.4%  Euro 1.0913 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’097 0.0%  Gold 1’888 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’861 9.6%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 72.1 0.0% 
10.06.2021 00:23:00

Heavy-Duty Truck and Construction Equipment Asking Values Still Trending Upward

LINCOLN, Neb., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asking values for used commercial trucks and construction equipment in the United States continue to increase while farm machinery asking values continue to hold steady, according to a new Sandhills Global Market Report. The report affirms that heavy-duty sleeper and day cab trucks, excavators, crawler dozers, wheel loaders, skid steers, combines, and 100-plus-horsepower tractors continue to command higher selling prices compared to last year amid a lack of inventory. These complementary factors have continued to strengthen the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) in many used asset categories.

US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab Sandhills Used Equipment Value Index

Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report reveals that agricultural equipment asking values have leveled off after a steady rise since mid-2020, while heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment asking values continue to rise.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

  • The Sandhills EVI for heavy-duty trucks posted a 44.1% year-over-year auction value increase in May. Within the sleeper truck market, auction values showed a 61.9% YOY gain in May vs. 56.9% YOY in April.
  • Asking values for used Class 8 trucks also continued to trend upward to 16.1% YOY. Sleeper truck asking values YOY rose to 25.0% in May vs. 19.6% YOY in April. Both Sandhills EVI asking and auction YOY values improved by 5 percentage points compared to the previous month.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI for the construction market logged an 18.3% YOY auction value increase in May, which was down a bit from April's 18.5% YOY growth. The Sandhills EVI asking value in this market segment improved slightly from an 11.5% YOY rise in April to an 11.9% YOY upturn in May.
  • The Sandhills EVI auction value for dozers posted a 16.29% YOY increase as auction values appreciated by approximately $15,000 YOY. The Sandhills EVI asking value strengthened by 7.74% YOY as asking values rose by about $11,000 YOY.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI for the farm equipment market (comprising tractors in the 100-plus-horsepower category and combines) charted a 13.1% YOY auction value increase in May. This improvement was flat compared to April's 13.1% YOY rise in auction values. The YOY variance in the Sandhills EVI asking value for ag equipment decreased slightly from an 8.3% YOY bump in April to an 8.0% YOY increase in May.
  • For combines, the Sandhills EVI auction value improved by 9.2% YOY as auction values increased by about $12,000 YOY. The Sandhills EVI asking value showed growth of 4.0% YOY as asking values rose by roughly $8,000 YOY.

Obtain the Full Report
For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index
The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

US Used Construction Market, Excavators, Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Loader Backhoes, Skid Steers Sandhills Equipment Value Index

US Used Farm Equipment Market, Tractors 100 HP and Greater, Combines Sandhills Equipment Value Index

Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heavy-duty-truck-and-construction-equipment-asking-values-still-trending-upward-301309526.html

SOURCE Sandhills Publishing Company

﻿

