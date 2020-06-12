Heatherdale Completes Shares for Debt Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to report that the Company has completed the debt settlement with Sino-Canada Natural Resources Fund I ("Sino-Canada") as previously announced in its news release dated April 27, 2020. Heatherdale issued 6,000,000 common shares of the Company to Sino-Canada at a deemed price of $0.50 per share and settled the CAD$3,000,000 debt owing to Sino-Canada.

The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, expiring on October 12, 2020. The common shares will also be subject to certain voting and transfer restrictions set forth in a lock-up agreement between Heatherdale and Sino-Canada for a period of 2 years.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver project in southeastern Alaska.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

