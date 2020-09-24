HEAT X™ Participates in Haier Techlink Live! Session

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAT X™, one of the technology leaders and largest patent holders of magnetocaloric and magnetic induction technologies, was selected as one of six companies globally, to participate in Haier Techlink Live! session on September 16th, hosted by the Haier Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC). Haier selected companies considered leaders in their fields, and with potential wide interest across their product lines and technology groups, to participate in this online company showcase event for all Haier brands and R&D centers.

HEAT X leadership team presented to more than 150 executives and Advance Development team leaders across GE Appliances, Mabe and Candy Europe. In addition, the recorded session will be promoted to the other brands and R&D Centers that are part of Haier Group and which include Fisher & Paykel, Aqua, Casarte, Leader, and Candy Hoover. HEAT X discussed, in its 30-minute presentation including Q&A, their magnetocaloric heating technologies for air, surface and fluids.

"The timing of the event on September 16th was ideal, within Haier," said Peter Himes, General Manager of Haier Silicon Valley Innovation Center, "as that was also the week of our Global Technology Council and Roadmap discussions," he added. "We were pleased that HEAT X accepted our invitation, as we are very aware of magnetocaloric technology and its promise of high efficiency and sustainability and we are quite interested in learning about HEAT X progress in this field."

"We were very honored to be selected by Haier SVIC team and are excited about the possibility of working with Haier and its R&D teams, as we aggressively begin to commercialize and license our industry impacting magnetocaloric and magnetic induction technologies around the world," said Sean Zecman, one of the founding investors of HEAT X.

The Techlink Live! Event is hosted by the Haier HOPE team (Haier Open Partnership Ecosystem) and Innovation Centers. This invitation-only event is designed to give exposure and access to the Advanced Technology teams within Haier of new and innovative companies, and to learn about their technologies, solutions, and capabilities. The Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC), Haier North American hub for all of Haier advanced technology outreach and engagement, will continue to engage with innovative companies to solve technical problems, break development bottlenecks and bring innovations to market faster and more efficiently.

HEAT X technologies utilizes its innovative designs, combined with the right mix of cost competitive materials, and are commencing the licensing of their technology globally in 2020. HEAT X accomplished their key goals of delivering emission-free heating technologies more efficiently with less components and lower material cost than existing fuel-based technologies. Magnetocaloric heating technology was theorized by NASA back in the 1970's.

For further information about HEAT X™, visit www.heatxtech.com

To learn more about SVIC, visit http://hope.haier.com/ or write to haier.svic@geappliances.com

About HEAT X

HEAT X™ is a technology development and licensing company established in June of 2018 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA. HEAT X relentlessly focuses on improving people's lives, reducing the use of energy and delivering the next generation of clean technologies in magnetocaloric/magnetic induction heating for air, surfaces and fluids. Our innovative approach to these technologies enables us also to empower our partners to become leaders in solving climate challenges. The result is the development of unique technologies for residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors that creates value for customers, users and a positive impact in our environment and the world at large.

About Haier and the Haier Open Partnership Ecosystem (HOPE)

Haier Smart Home Co., LTD. (formerly known as "Qingdao Haier"), headquartered in Qingdao, China, is a smart home ecological brand that customizes better life solutions for global users. The Company engages in the research, development, production and sales of smart home appliances such as refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small home appliances and smart home solutions. Through a rich portfolio of product, brand and solutions, the Company creates a full scene of intelligent life experience to meet the needs of users to customize a better life. Founded in the 1980s, the Company was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (600690) in 1993 and Frankfurt Exchange (690D) in 2018, respectively. The Haier family of brands includes Haier, Leader, Casarte, Aqua, Fisher & Paykel, GEA, GE Profile, Café, Monogram, Hotpoint, Mabe, Candy and Hoover.

The Haier Open Partnership Ecosystem (HOPE) was established in 2009 to strengthen Haier's innovation cooperation with the outside world. Starting from the basic idea that "the world is our R&D center" it refers to the zero-distance innovation and sustainable innovation among global users, makers and innovation resources. Aside from the Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) located in Sunnyvale California and serving the North American market for innovation, HOPE has also established Innovation Centers in Tel Aviv, Singapore, and Tokyo, along with the core group at Haier's headquarters in Qingdao, China.

