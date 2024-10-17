Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’193 -0.2%  SPI 16’225 -0.3%  Dow 43’078 0.8%  DAX 19’433 -0.3%  Euro 0.9404 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’909 -0.8%  Gold 2’681 0.3%  Bitcoin 58’375 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8667 0.2%  Öl 74.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ASML NV19531091Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Schneider Electric-Aktie:Schneider Electric übernimmt Motivair
Bullenmarkt wird 2: Diese Titel waren neben NVIDIA die Top-Performer
Nordea hebt Ausblick an - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Nestlé kappt Jahresziele und baut Konzernleitung um
BLKB-Tochter Radicant stellt sich neu auf - Zusammenschluss mit Numarics
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Harvia Aktie [Valor: 40856526 / ISIN: FI4000306873]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.10.2024 09:05:00

Heat up the sauna with solar energy – Kirami's new collection is the star of modern outdoor saunas

Harvia
44.95 EUR -0.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Finnish hot tub and sauna manufacturer Kirami's new sauna collection, the Kirami FinVision® -sauna Tile, is revolutionizing outdoor sauna traditions with its innovative technical solutions, ecological considerations, and enhanced sauna experience. The electric sauna in this new collection can be installed even in locations where the electrical grid does not reach, thanks to optional solar panels and a battery system. These groundbreaking outdoor saunas will be showcased at the Interbad Trade Fair in Stuttgart and the Piscine Trade Fair in Lyon at Harvia's booth.

The story of the new outdoor sauna collection began when Kirami's CEO, Mika Rantanen, started to contemplate the development of outdoor saunas.

– I quickly realized that solutions in outdoor sauna design were mainly stagnant. Outdoor saunas are almost always modest structures, with large heaters that consume a lot of wood or electricity. I wanted to introduce a sauna to our range whose materials and energy consumption are at such a sustainable level that a short sauna session does not unnecessarily burden the environment.

The World’s first off-the-grid electric sauna

The Kirami FinVision® Sauna Tile models M and S are energy-efficient and even energy-autonomous options for outdoor sauna experiences. Normally, a 9-kilowatt heater is installed in an electrically heated outdoor sauna, but the larger M model features Harvia's Delta 3.6-kilowatt heater, while the S model is equipped with a 2.4-kilowatt Harvia Delta heater.

Smaller heaters were chosen for these saunas due to their effective thermal insulation and triple-pane windows and doors. These solutions contribute to the saunas' high energy efficiency.

– The heating time for the sauna is quite short, taking as little as half an hour in summer and only about an hour at other times. Additionally, the energy consumption is at best only a quarter compared to a traditional outdoor sauna. Thanks to good design, the electric heater does not affect the sauna experience; the "löyly” is soft and moist, just like in a traditional Finnish wood-burning sauna, Rantanen describes.

The basic model of the sauna is connected to the electrical grid in the usual manner, but it is also available as the market's first industrially manufactured option, which includes a solar panel and a battery. This off-the-grid solution allows the sauna to be used in locations where the electrical grid does not reach.

The panels and battery system are supplied as a ready-to-use package with the sauna. With fully charged batteries, the sauna can be used for about 2–3 hours, but in sunny weather, the usage time can extend to 4–5 hours. If the sauna is connected to the electrical grid, the heater remains warm for the desired duration.

Kirami’s innovations featured at international trade fairs

The Kirami FinVision® Sauna Tile brings European design closer with its use of tiles for both the interior and exterior. This design choice makes the sauna extremely easy to maintain and durable.

The new outdoor saunas can be admired at Harvia's booth during the Interbad Trade Fair in Stuttgart from October 22–24, 2024, and at the Piscine Trade Fair in Lyon from November 19–22, 2024. Additionally, the Kirami FinVision® Sauna M Tile will compete in the Innovation Award 2024 at the Interbad fair, which recognizes innovative and exciting new products or prototypes.

The trade fairs will also see the launch of Kirami’s new logo and brand, Kirami by Harvia. Kirami has been part of the Harvia Group since 2021, and the new logo reflects the shared goal of Kirami and Harvia to promote well-being and develop new innovations. As part of the Harvia Group, Kirami can leverage Harvia's resources and global recognition.

– We are very excited to bring our revolutionary outdoor sauna to an international audience! Energy-efficient sauna use is the future, and we cannot overlook green values in our industry. Thanks to our new solutions, sauna experiences will be available for future generations, Rantanen says.

Kirami FinVision® -sauna Tile:

  • Energy efficiency at a whole new level: Fully insulated structure, triple-pane thermal glass, significantly low electricity consumption, heats up with a Harvia Delta 3.6 kW heater (M model) or a 2.4 kW heater (S model).
  • Available in either a model connected to the power grid or one equipped with solar panels and a battery.
  • The complete package includes solar panels and a battery for electricity collection.
  • With solar panels and fully charged batteries, usage is possible for up to 4–5 hours.
  • Bluetooth connectivity and a free app for monitoring system values.
  • S model dimensions: Depth 1,520 mm and width 2,180 mm.
  • M model dimensions: Depth 2,180 mm and width 2,180 mm.
  • Available for purchase through all authorized Kirami dealers.

Kirami FinVision® -sauna M Tile:
https://www.kirami.com/outdoor-buildings/outdoor-saunas/kirami-finvision-sauna-m-tile

Kirami FinVision® -sauna S Tile:
https://www.kirami.com/outdoor-buildings/outdoor-saunas/kirami-finvision-sauna-s-tile

Kirami in the Interbad Innovation Award 2024 competition: 
https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/interbad/en/programme/overview/innovation-award#kirami


For more information: 
Mika Rantanen, CEO, Kirami Oy, Tel. +358 45 676 9954, mika.rantanen@kirami.fi

Kirami Oy, established in 2001, has been part of the Harvia Group since May 28, 2021. Kirami is the world's largest hot tub manufacturer, known for its high-quality bathtubs and hot tubs. In addition to hot tubs, the company's Kirami FinVision® saunas have also gained significant popularity. Compatible modules, such as changing rooms, lounges, and terraces, expand the sauna experience further through the Kirami FinVision® Annex concept. The Outstanding by Kirami product line includes grills, outdoor fireplaces, and garden decoration products.


Kirami’s story>> https://www.kirami.com/story-kirami
Find your nearest dealer >> https://www.kirami.com/retailers
Harvia Sauna & Spa >> https://www.harvia.com/en/

Attachments


Analysen zu Harvia Plc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Konter zur Wochenmitte
16.10.24 Marktüberblick: adidas erhöht Prognose
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 Stimmung wieder gedämpft
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’729.44 19.08 Y7SSMU
Short 12’959.73 13.88 0SSSMU
Short 13’454.04 8.88 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’193.07 16.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’701.53 19.23 BQ2SKU
Long 11’431.54 13.57 UQBGSU
Long 10’947.47 8.82 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

HelloFresh am 14.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Kann SOL auf über 1.000 US Dollar steigen?
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag gefragt
Airbus-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Grosser Stellenabbau im Rüstungs- und Raumfahrtgeschäft
Ausblick: ASML NV stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
Vor EZB-Entscheid am Donnerstag: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Nestlé kappt Jahresziele und baut Konzernleitung um
DAX 40-Wert Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Deutsche Telekom-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Sulzer Aktie News: Sulzer am Mittwochnachmittag im Tiefenrausch
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten