Heartwarming podcast 'Bedside Stories' returns

PHOENIX, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Health has launched the second season of its podcast "Bedside Stories," highlighting some of the most captivating and emotionally compelling personal experiences that take place behind the scenes in health care.

The narrated podcast takes listeners through a variety of medical challenges, tense moments and inspiring successes. Each roughly 15-minute episode offers tightly woven storytelling similar to podcasts like NPR's "This American Life."

This season will include the case of a 10-year-old girl who is literally one in a million -- a survivor of an extremely rare cancer requiring a surgery that was spellbinding in its intensity. Listeners will also hear fascinating stories from a physician assistant who's been quietly helping hundreds of people in undeveloped areas around the world.

"Each of these unforgettable stories leapt out to us among hundreds we hear about from doctors, medical staff, patients and volunteers," said Bedside Stories host and narrator Corey Schubert. "It reminds us that the person next to us in line at the grocery store or pumping gas might have the most interesting story to tell."

Schubert has dedicated his career to storytelling. He's a former NASA editor and journalist whose work has been featured on Dateline NBC and Discovery ID. Schubert is a public relations specialist for nonprofit Banner Health, which produces the podcast.

Bedside Stories is available on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor. New episodes will be available every three weeks.

